Getting Out Event Calendar: Capistrano Lights Returns to Mission San Juan Capistrano

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3: CAPISTRANO LIGHTS

4:30 p.m. Enjoy this annual holiday event on the historic grounds of Mission San Juan Capistrano. Grounds open at 4:30 p.m., nightly tree lighting is at 5 p.m., and the grounds close at 6 p.m. The event runs on select dates through January 3. Get into the holiday spirit by snapping a photo at the wreath by the front courtyard and enjoy the other festive sights. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced. Tickets must be purchased in advance: $5 for the general public and $3 for Mission members. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Hwy, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. capistranolights.com.

The annual Capistrano Lights program returns to Mission San Juan Capistrano this winter. Photo: Val Westover Photography.

=

Friday, Nov. 27

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

3-6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind with live music on the outdoor patio at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Brandon Wildish will perform. Olivia Rohde will also perform that night, from 7-10 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, Nov. 28

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

BOOK SALE

11 a.m.-4 p.m. San Juan Capistrano Friends of the Library will host an outdoor book sale at the San Juan Capistrano Library La Sala room. Masks are required, and social distancing will be in place. Hand sanitizer will also be available. Only volunteers will be allowed in the bookstore. Fill a bag with books at a cost of $5 per bag. The event will be canceled if it rains. San Juan Capistrano Library, 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.2688. sjcfol.com.

SWING DANCE LESSON AT PADDY’S

6-7 p.m. Learn how to swing dance, then enjoy live music. Cost is $5. Grab a pint and order some fish and chips while you’re there. Paddy’s Station Irish Pub, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8-9:30 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Saturday, Dec. 5

HISTORICAL SOCIETY HOLIDAY MARKET

9 a.m.-2 p.m. The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society will host a holiday market with vintage crafts in the Los Rios Historic District. Attendees are asked to wear a face mask.

O’Neill Museum, 31831 Los Rios St, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.8444. sjchistoricalsociety.com.

LOW-COST PET VACCINE CLINIC

3:30-5 p.m. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano is offering this clinic. There will be discounted vaccination packages, microchips, physical exams, prescription flea control, fecal exams and diagnostic testing available on-site. No appointment needed, and walk-ins are welcome. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano, 32022 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 800.988.8387. vetcarepetclinic.com.

DRIVE-THRU HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE

5-7 p.m. It will be a San Juan Christmas during a car parade and winter wonderland in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Festivities will include a car decorating contest, treat handouts and giveaways, and an appearance by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The event is free, and participants can register on the city’s website (deadline is Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.). El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

ART ALONG THE COAST

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Go on a drive through Orange County and check out art along the way with this event. Artists will open their private studios and gallery venues. Work will be featured from artists in San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, San Clemente, and other areas. Participants will follow current health guidelines. Check online for a full list of stops. Contact Sharon Jackman at shaja@cox.net if you have questions. artalongthecoast.org.