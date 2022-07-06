Getting Out Event Calendar: Country Music at the Riding Park and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SUNDAY, JULY 10: COUNTRY MUSIC AT THE RIDING PARK

6 p.m. Clint Black and Jarrod Nieman will perform. Get ready to enjoy down-home tunes while in the great outdoors of South Orange County. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online. San Juan OutPost, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. sanjuanoutpost.com.

Photo: Courtesy of San Juan OutPost

Friday, July 8

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30-9:30 p.m. Local act Family Style will perform. Have fun, grab some drinks, and dance the night away. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

Saturday, July 9

YOGA ON THE FARM

9-10:15 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this outdoor yoga session with yogi Diana Christinson and teachers from Pacific Ashtanga Yoga Shala. Sessions will include breathing lessons, which you can practice while surrounded by green vegetation and the natural earth. Participants must bring their own mat and towel to place on the ground, as well as RSVP online. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7 p.m. Ever wanted to relax with some calming outdoor live music as the trains come and go? Stop by at Trevor’s for soothing sounds … and order food and drinks while you’re at it. Selly & the Stray will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

SATURDAY NIGHT AT SWALLOW’S

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of the San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. Paul Justin Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Sunday, July 10

MISSION BELL RINGER III

1 p.m. The third round of live boxing fights presented by Capistrano Boxing Gym is on. Come watch local athletes slug it out. There will be 20 amateur boxing matches. Reata Park & Event Center, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 714.931.3814. capistranoboxinggym.com.

Wednesday, July 13

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Thursday, July 14

BIG KAHUNA KARAOKE

8-11 p.m. Paddy’s Station hosts a karaoke competition every Thursday night in which the winners can take home $100. Sing your heart out at this downtown Irish pub. Contest rules are posted on the pub’s website. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Friday, July 15

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

Saturday, July 16

OUTDOOR THEATER

2 and 3 p.m. Take a trip back in time when the Round About Players presents A Fast Train to Capistrano in the Los Rios Historic District. The short performance will depict aspects of San Juan Capistrano’s history. The events are free, so check it out while you’re strolling about. Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano.

TWO STEPPING UNDER THE STARS

5-10 p.m. The San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition is hosting this annual fundraiser to support the equestrian lifestyle and raise awareness of horse-riding activities. The event is family-friendly and will have food, dancing, games and face painting for kids, a silent auction, and a raffle. Organizers ask that attendees don’t bring in any outside food, beverages, chairs or pets, because the event is a fundraiser. Admission is free. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. sanjuanequestrian.org.

STAND-UP COMEDY

7:30 p.m. Have some laughs during this stand-up show. Jim Taylor, Tom Clark, Gayla Johnson and Kipp Hart will perform. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Tuesday, July 19

MISSION CLUBHOUSE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring the kids to Mission San Juan Capistrano for hands-on, fun educational activities in the Mission Clubhouse space. Youngsters can weave baskets, build structural arches with miniature blocks, and engage in more Mission-themed tasks. Clubhouse events are scheduled every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

KOI FISH FEEDING AT THE MISSION

12:45 p.m. Enjoy an outdoor afternoon at the Mission San Juan Capistrano fountain while feeding koi fish. The event is fun for kids and families, and is scheduled every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. Missionsjc.com.

Wednesday, July 20

SAN JUAN SUMMER NITES CONCERT

6-8 p.m. The free outdoor concert series presented by the City of San Juan Capistrano is in full swing. Classic rock tribute band 4X4 performs. Bring a lawn chair and blanket to relax while you soak up the music in downtown San Juan. There will be also be food trucks, adult beverages for sale, and booths featuring local businesses and groups. A free trolley service will run on concert days from 4-9 p.m. Historic Town Center Park, 31872 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

