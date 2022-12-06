Getting Out Event Calendar: December Festivities

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15: ‘CRAZY CHRISTMAS HOUSE’ & SANTA’S TOY DRIVE

6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring a new, unwrapped toy that will directly benefit families at Camp Pendleton. There will also be photo opportunities available with Santa, cookies, a chance to meet Marines and members of the California Highway Patrol and festive Christmas home decorations. Check out the “Crazy Christmas House” & Santa’s Toy Drive page on Facebook for more information. 31192 Calle Del Campo, San Juan Capistrano.

A local home in San Juan Capistrano is collecting toys for Camp Pendleton families and invites the public to check out their Christmas decorations and celebrate the holidays along the way. Photo: Courtesy of “Crazy Christmas House” & Santa’s Toy Drive

Friday, Dec. 9

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30-9:30 p.m. Local country act The James Kelly Band will perform. Stop in to listen and dance, perhaps after playing a round of golf. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 555 North El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S

8-11 p.m. Miller Time Boogie will perform. Enjoy the music and have a pint at this downtown pub. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, Dec. 10

WREATH-MAKING WORKSHOP

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on workshop about making a fresh wreath, so people can learn about using farm-grown florals to decorate for the holidays. The event will go over how to use greenery and wires to wrap your wreath together and include a walk through the area’s field. RSVP online. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’ AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Watch a live performance of this holiday classic at San Juan Capistrano’s local theater. Another showing will be held earlier in the day at 2 p.m. Performances will run through Dec. 18. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.com.

Sunday, Dec. 11

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. The Shawn Jones Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Monday, Dec. 12

BRIDGE GAME

12:30 p.m. The South Orange County Bridge Club hosts bridge games, Monday through Saturday. The club is a nonprofit owned by the members and welcomes people to use their minds and develop new friendships. They also offer classes for bridge players of different levels. 31461 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 205, San Juan Capistrano. galesenter@cox.net.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

TRIVIA TUESDAY

6-8 p.m. Come test your knowledge about different subjects during this trivia night held every Tuesday. The Dog Pawrk Brewing Company, 27122 Paseo Espada, Suite 904, San Juan Capistrano. 949.652.3379. thedogpawrk.beer.

Friday, Dec. 16

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Selly & the Stray will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, Dec. 17

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Blues musician Walter Trout will perform. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trout will also perform on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Sunday, Dec. 18

CAPISTRANO LIGHTS

4-6 p.m. The annual holiday program features festive lights, music and audio tours. There will also be Christmas trees, a Nativity scene, carolers, photo opportunities and nightly tree lightings. Capistrano Lights will be open on select dates through Dec. 30. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. capistranolights.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge when it comes to music, movies and other subjects. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

