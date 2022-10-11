Getting Out Event Calendar: Farewell to the Swallows Barbecue and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22: FAREWELL TO THE SWALLOWS BARBECUE

Noon-4 p.m. Come say goodbye to the swallows as they make their annual migration away from San Juan Capistrano. The annual event is hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association—which also organizes the Swallows Day Parade—and will feature live music, food, adult beverages for sale and more. Admission is $10. Kids ages 12 and under can eat for free. Reata Park and Event Center, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.615.1920. swallowsparade.com.

Marie and James Kelly were named Ms. Fiesta and Señor San Juan at the 2019 Farewell to the Swallows Barbecue. The event will be held this year on Oct. 22. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, Oct. 14

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Saturday, Oct. 15

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS ALTAR

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Venture out to Mission San Juan Capistrano to remember your loved ones by placing their name on the altar or ofrenda. The altar will be on display through Oct. 30. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ROOFTOP

6-9 p.m. Mike Hamilton will perform. Come enjoy the entertainment while relaxing with food and drinks, and the patio view of downtown San Juan Capistrano. The Rooftop Kitchen + Bar, 31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.3358. rooftopoc.com.

Sunday, Oct. 16

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. Big Fat Steve Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Monday, Oct. 17

BRIDGE GAME

12:30 p.m. The South Orange County Bridge Club hosts bridge games, Monday through Saturday. The club is a nonprofit owned by the members and welcomes people to use their minds and develop new friendships. They also offer classes for bridge players of different levels. 31461 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 205, San Juan Capistrano. galesenter@cox.net.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge when it comes to music, movies and other subjects. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Friday, Oct. 21

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S

8-11 p.m. Trisha Freeman will perform. Stop in to listen, dance and have a Friday night pint at this downtown pub. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, Oct. 22

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is free and open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Get ready to chuckle and watch actors perform in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse is staging Death by Design, a murder mystery comedy set in a 1930s English country manor. The show runs through Nov. 6. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Sunday, Oct. 23

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Eric Clapton tribute act Journeyman will perform. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

