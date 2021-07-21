Getting Out Event Calendar: Festival of Butterflies and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7: FESTIVAL OF BUTTERFLIES

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spend some time outdoors and learn about butterflies during the return of Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens’ annual event, in person and at full capacity again. The event will feature garden tours with butterflies and butterfly educators, exhibitors, children’s activities, music, and more. Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.674.6307. goinnative.net.

View and learn about butterflies at Los Rios Park during the Festival of Butterflies on Aug. 7. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Friday, July 23

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Saturday, July 24

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

POP-UP THEATER PERFORMANCES

2 and 3 p.m. The Round About Players will present pop-up theatrical performances in downtown San Juan Capistrano. The short plays will be based on San Juan history, free to the public, and family-friendly. Additional performance dates will be on Aug. 7, 21, and 28. The events are supporting The Alliance for San Juan Art and produced by partners Tom Scott, Beverly Blake, and Gary McCarver. Performances are 15 minutes each. The Los Rios entrance to Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano.



OUTDOOR THEATER AT THE MISSION

7:30 p.m. South Coast Repertory will perform You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Mission San Juan Capistrano. The performance is based on the comic strip “Peanuts” and will be family-friendly. Additional performance dates will be held in July and August. Tickets are available online. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 714.708.5555. scr.org.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Tuesday, July 27

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Andrew Corradini will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Wednesday, July 28

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse will host a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

BACKYARD OPEN MIC NIGHT AT KNUCKLEHEADS

8-10 p.m. Knuckleheads’ backyard is open for food, drinks and live music. Performers of all skill levels are welcome. If you are a musician, do stand-up comedy or the spoken word, this is the place to be on Wednesday nights. So, come down, grab a drink and go for it. Knuckleheads Sports Bar, 1717 North El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. knuckleheadsmusic.com.

Friday, July 30

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

9 p.m-1 a.m. Enjoy live music at this well-known local bar. Nitro Express Band will perform indoors, while DJ James will perform outdoors. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Saturday, July 31

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Full concerts are back on at this popular South Orange County venue. Missing Persons will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

