Getting Out Event Calendar: Field of Honor at Mission San Juan Capistrano and More

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25-MONDAY, MAY 30: FIELD OF HONOR

9 a.m-5 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano is again partnering with Homefront of America to display American flags in the Mission courtyard in celebration of Memorial Day. More than 400 flags, each standing at 7 feet tall, will be available to view. Active-duty military, veterans, first responders and Mission Preservation Society members will receive free admission to the Mission during the Field of Honor display, which runs through May 30. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Pay a visit to Mission San Juan Capistrano for Field of Honor, a flag display that honors deceased service members for Memorial Day. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, May 27

HORSE SHOW AT RMV RIDING PARK

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Equestrian enthusiasts and local community members can check out horses in action during a hunter/jumper show in town, hosted by the Southern California Horseman’s Council. The show runs through Sunday, May 29. The Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. 760.525.8933. theridingpark.com.

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Have some laughs and watch actors perform in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse is staging Young Frankenstein, an adaptation of the Mel Brooks comedy. The show runs through June 5. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT AT PADDY’S STATION

8-11 p.m. Grab a pint, order some fish and chips, and spend the night at a downtown Irish pub. Country rock band The Cholulas will perform. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, May 28

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The event is free. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

3 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Jah Mex will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Sunday, May 29

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. The Tricia Freeman Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

4-7 p.m. Rachel Perry will perform. Have fun, grab some drinks, and dance during this local performance. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

Monday, May 30

MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

10 a.m. Join VFW Post 3801 in honoring fallen veterans. All veterans and people in San Juan Capistrano are welcome to attend. The ceremony will be held at the historic graveyard in San Juan Capistrano, just off Ortega Highway across from a Shell gas station. Bringing lawn chairs to the event is recommended for attendees. Old Mission Historic Cemetery, Los Cerritos Street, San Juan Capistrano.

Wednesday, June 1

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Thursday, June 2

MISSION CLUBHOUSE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring the kids to Mission San Juan Capistrano for hands-on, fun educational activities in the Mission Clubhouse space. Youngsters can weave baskets, build structural arches with miniature blocks, and engage in more Mission-themed tasks. Clubhouse events happen every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

KOI FISH FEEDING AT THE MISSION

12:45 p.m. Enjoy an outdoor afternoon at the Mission San Juan Capistrano fountain while feeding koi fish. The event is fun for kids and families, and happens every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Friday, June 3

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

Saturday, June 4

MISSIONFEST

Noon-10 p.m. The signature country musical festival returns. Chase Rice headlines, and Bailey Zimmerman and Amanda Kate will also perform. Wear your cowboy hat and boots, and get ready to enjoy a day of down-home tunes outdoors. Tickets are available online. The Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. missionfest.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Eagles tribute band Desperado will perform. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Sunday, June 5

LIVE MUSIC AT DOCENT BREWING

1-4 p.m. The Hot Rod Trio—a rockabilly band—will perform, so get ready to slick your hair back for some fun tunes. Order a brew right from the tap, chow down on some snacks, and dance during this local performance. Docent Brewing, 33049 Calle Aviador, Suite C, San Juan Capistrano. 714.531.0107. thehotrodtrio.com.

