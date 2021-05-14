Getting Out Event Calendar: Field of Honor at Mission San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26-MONDAY, MAY 31: FIELD OF HONOR AT MISSION SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

9 a.m.-4 p.m. In honor of Memorial Day, Mission San Juan Capistrano is partnering with Homefront America to display up to 400 American flags on the grounds of the historic site. Active duty service members, veterans, first responders and Mission Preservation Society members will receive free admission to the Mission during the exhibit. Regular admission prices will be in place for everyone else. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949. 234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Saturday, May 15

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

DINNER AND DRINKS AT THE COACH HOUSE

6 p.m. Enjoy some live music at The Coach House. JD & the Retro Ryders and GBK will perform during what are being billed as Dinner and Drink Service Nights at the popular South Orange County venue. The Coach House will be following health guidelines, and capacity will be limited. Call the box office beforehand to reserve your spot. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Sunday, May 16

BEACH CLEANUP

9-11 a.m. Celebrate moms and the outdoors during this beach cleanup day hosted by local organization Stand Up to Trash. Volunteers must pre-register. Bags and gloves will be provided. Salt Creek Beach, 33333 South Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. standuptotrash.com.

Wednesday, May 19

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse will host a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Friday, May 21

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Saturday, May 22

NOCHE DE GALA

6-11 p.m. The San Juan Children’s Education Foundation is hosting a third annual Noche de Gala dinner fundraiser event. There will be music, dinner, dancing, adult beverages, casino games, and a silent and live auction. The event will showcase San Juan Elementary’ s two-way immersion program. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Contact Kari Hallowell at kari.hallowell@gmail.com if you want to volunteer or be an event sponsor. Tickets are $85 and available for purchase online. Marbella Country Club, 30800 Golf Club Drive, San Juan Capistrano. 949.412.1404. myvlink.org/sanjuan/.

Sunday, May 23

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

1-5 p.m. Come and enjoy live music again at one of San Juan Capistrano’s most popular spots, but keep in mind this is outdoors only. Rob Staley Band will perform. Cover charge is $5 and requires a food purchase. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

ONLINE TOUR OF MISSION SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

3 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano is offering online guided tours of its historic grounds every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Learn about the history and see the charming grounds and gardens of this South Orange County landmark. Cost is $45 for up to four devices, and the Zoom tour lasts up to an hour. Reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance. Check the Mission website for exact hours. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Thursday, May 27

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Will Heard will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

