Getting Out Event Calendar: Fourth of July Celebration and More

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

MONDAY, JULY 4: FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Noon-10:30 p.m. The City of San Juan Capistrano is holding the annual community Fourth of July celebration and summer carnival. The event will feature amusement rides, live music, food, business and group booths, and more. The fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m., and the carnival will be held throughout the weekend from July 1-3. Free trolley services will be offered. San Juan Capistrano Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

Fireworks will light up the sky in San Juan Capistrano during the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration and summer carnival. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, June 24

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30-9:30 p.m. Wild Horse will perform. Have fun, grab some drinks, and dance during this local performance. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Phil Vandermost will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, June 25

YOGA ON THE FARM

9-10:15 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this outdoor yoga session with yogi Diana Christinson and teachers from Pacific Ashtanga Yoga Shala. Sessions will include breathing lessons, which you can practice while surrounded by green vegetation and the natural earth. Participants must bring their own mat and towel to place on the ground, as well as RSVP online. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. Leroy and the Bad Browns will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Sunday, June 26

RAMEN BURGER AT HERITAGE BARBECUE

11 a.m. (while supplies last). Ramen chef and Ramen Shack owner Keizo Shimamoto will be offering his famous Ramen burger—a half-pound brisket patty served between two “buns” of ramen—on a limited-availability basis at Heritage Barbecue. The patties will be cooked by the Heritage team as part of a pop-up collaboration between the two downtown restaurants. Orders will be done on a first-come, first-served basis and offered until supplies run out. Heritage Barbecue, 31721 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.373.5218. ramenshack.com.

CREER FUNDRAISER CONCERT

6-10 p.m. CREER Comunidad y Familia—a local nonprofit that assists underprivileged residents—is hosting a fundraising concert featuring Neil Diamond tribute songs by Hot August Night. There will also be Mexican buffet-style food. Tickets are $75. San Juan Capistrano Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. 714.788.8339. eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, June 28

APAC AUTOMOTIVE INSTITUTE GRAND OPENING

4:30-6:30 p.m. APAC Automotive Institute (ATI) will officially open its doors with a ribbon- cutting and grand opening celebration. APAC ATI is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide free automotive technical training, mentorship and employment opportunities for veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals, people in recovery from substance addictions, and other at-risk communities. Chris Knuth is the founder of APAC ATI and owner of Star Motors European Service, a luxury auto repair shop. The ribbon-cutting will begin at 5 p.m., and a facility tour will be held afterward. Star Motors European Service, 32961 Calle Perfecto, San Juan Capistrano. 949.391.2570. apacati.org.

Friday, July 1

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Reggae band Big Mountain will perform. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Saturday, July 2

COMEDY FUNDRAISER

7:30 p.m. Comedian Rita Rudner will perform stand-up comedy during this fundraising event for Camino Real Playhouse. Rudner is known for her long-running solo Las Vegas shows, and will be bringing her wit to San Juan Capistrano for one night only. Tickets can be purchased online. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BREWHOUSE

6-8 p.m. Kids of Charlemagne—a Steely Dan tribute band—will perform, so get ready to dance along to familiar tunes. Order a drink and enjoy a weekend night at one of San Juan Capistrano’s local watering holes. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.315.1960. kidsofcharlemagne.com.

Thursday, July 7

MISSION CLUBHOUSE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring the kids to Mission San Juan Capistrano for hands-on, fun educational activities in the Mission Clubhouse space. Youngsters can weave baskets, build structural arches with miniature blocks, and engage in more Mission-themed tasks. Clubhouse events are scheduled every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

KOI FISH FEEDING AT THE MISSION

12:45 p.m. Enjoy an outdoor afternoon at the Mission San Juan Capistrano fountain while feeding koi fish. The event is fun for kids and families, and is scheduled every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

BIG KAHUNA KARAOKE

8-11 p.m. Paddy’s Station hosts a karaoke competition every Thursday night in which winners can take home $100. Sing your heart out at this downtown Irish pub. Contest rules are posted on the pub’s website. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

