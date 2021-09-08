Getting Out Event Calendar: Free Concert at HTC Park and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15: SAN JUAN SUMMER NITES

6-8 p.m. The second and last of this year’s free concert series from the City of San Juan Capistrano will be another night of outdoor downtown community fun. Tijuana Dogs will perform. There will be food trucks, adult beverages, vendors and local businesses, and children’s activities. Attendees are welcome to bring a blanket and lawn chair. A free trolley runs from 4-9 p.m. Historic Town Center Park, 31872 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.4935911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

The City of San Juan Capistrano is hosting another free concert at Historic Town Center Park. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, September 10

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Saturday, Sept. 11

REMEMBRANCE GARDEN WORKSHOP

10-11 a.m. Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens will host a free workshop on how to create a remembrance garden in honor of a loved one. No experience is necessary. RSVP online through Goin’ Native’s website. Reata Park, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.606.6386. goinnative.net.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers will perform. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

GARDENING VOLUNTEER PROGRAM

8-10 a.m. Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens will host a Garden Angel volunteer program at Reata Park on Tuesday mornings and at Los Rios Park on Friday mornings. Learn how to tend to gardens while enjoying the outdoors. Email lynn@goinnative.net for more details. Reata Park, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.606.6386. goinnative.net.

Thursday, Sept. 16

CONSTITUTION DAY CELEBRATION

1 p.m. The San Clemente Island chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be at Mission San Juan Capistrano for a ringing of the bells to mark the 234th anniversary of the signing of Constitution of the United States of America. Constitution Week is celebrated annually from Sept. 17-23 and was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Bells will ring in unison throughout the nation at 1 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. sanclementeisland.californiadar.org.

FLASHBACK THURSDAYS AT REGENCY THEATRES

7:30 p.m. The movie theater downtown will screen Back to the Future as part of its Flashback Thursday series. Order some popcorn and sit back in your seat while you enjoy this classic film. Tickets are $10. Regency Theatres San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 844.216.3767. regencymovies.com.

Friday, Sept. 17

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse is fully open again for a regular performance season, after being shut down throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The season kicks off with The Nerd, a comedy by Larry Shue and directed by Rhonda Goldstein. The show runs through Oct. 3. Current health guidelines will be in place. All staff members and actors are fully vaccinated. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Saturday, Sept. 18

SHEA CENTER’S 42ND ANNUAL BBQ & FAMILY FAIRE

4-10 p.m. The Shea Center is again hosting its annual barbecue fundraiser. Attendees can learn more about the therapeutic center’s mission, watch clients ride horses, tour the barns, play carnival games, and more. Tickets limited and only available online. Full vaccination and masks are encouraged. The Shea Center, 26284 Oso Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.240.8441, ext. 101. sheacenter.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BREWHOUSE

6-8 p.m. Jim Plays Dan will perform. Grab some drinks and enjoy this Steely Dan tribute band. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Friday, Sept. 24

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Sawyer Auger will perform. Darden Sisters perform later in the evening at 7 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, Sept. 25

WILSON DISEASE AWARENESS WALK

8:30 a.m. The Pat Melvin Foundation will host a walk in downtown San Juan Capistrano to raise awareness of Wilson’s disease, a rare genetic disorder that can be fatal if not caught and treated early. Pat Melvin was a San Juan Capistrano native and San Clemente resident who died at the age of 35 from the disease. The walk will also raise money for the Wilson Disease Association to help patients and their families. There will also be raffle prizes and a kids’ party. The walk is part of the national Big WOW fundraiser. Tickets can be purchased online. Historic Town Center Park, 31872 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 714.727.9126. patmelvinfoundation.org.

