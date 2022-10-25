Getting Out Event Calendar: Ghosts & Legends Tour and More Fun Fall Events

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29: GHOSTS & LEGENDS TOUR

Times vary. The annual Ghosts & Legends Tour sponsored by the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society is a fun way to explore the Los Rios Historic District during the Halloween season. Come learn about local history through eerie stories and reenactments. Attendees must reserve a time slot beforehand. The event is family-friendly and will also be held on Friday, Oct. 28. San Juan Capistrano Historical Society, 31831 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.4056. sjcghosttour.com.

The Ghosts & Legends Tour on Los Rios Street is a time when people can learn about the macabre lore of San Juan Capistrano, though the storytime strolls aren’t too scary. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, Oct. 28

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30-9:30 p.m. Vinyl Vault will perform. Stop in to listen and dance, perhaps after playing a round of golf. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 555 North El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S

8-11 p.m. The Creepers will perform. Enjoy the music and have a pint at this downtown pub. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

HALLOWEEN PARTY AT EL ADOBE

9 p.m.-midnight. El Adobe de Capistrano is hosting a Friday night party to celebrate spooky season. There will be a costume contest. The cover charge is $10. El Adobe de Capistrano, 31891 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1163. eladobedecapistrano.com.

Saturday, Oct. 29

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is free and open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS ALTAR AT THE MISSION

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Venture out to Mission San Juan Capistrano to remember your loved ones by placing their name on the altar or ofrenda. The altar will be on display through Oct. 30. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS AT BLAS AGUILAR MUSEUM

11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Blas Aguilar Museum, which houses information about and artifacts from San Juan Capistrano’s early people and days, is hosting this annual Day of the Dead event. There will be altars, crafts, demonstrations and other activities. Blas Aguilar Museum, 31806 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1239.

‘SPOOKTACULAR’ HALLOWEEN NIGHTS AT HENNESSEY’S

9 p.m.-midnight. Celebrate the Halloween weekend with drinks, a DJ and costume contest. The nighttime event continues on Sunday and Monday. Hennessey’s Tavern, 31761 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.441.4777. hennesseystavern.com.

Sunday, Oct. 30

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. Rye Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Former members of new wave band Oingo Boingo will perform a special Halloween show. Audience members are welcome to wear costumes. Tickets are $38. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Monday, Oct. 31

BRIDGE GAME

12:30 p.m. The South Orange County Bridge Club hosts bridge games, Monday through Saturday. The club is a nonprofit owned by the members and welcomes people to use their minds and develop new friendships. They also offer classes for bridge players of different levels. 31461 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 205, San Juan Capistrano. galesenter@cox.net.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

DAY OF THE DEAD DINNER CELEBRATION AT YSIDORA

6 p.m. Have a celebratory dinner in honor of loved ones who have passed. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano’s restaurant, Ysidora, is hosting this specially curated dinner for Día de los Muertos. The dining area will be adorned with skulls, candles and colorful decorations while patrons enjoy live music. Guests will be invited to write down the names of loved ones who have passed to add to two grand altars nestled beneath the grounds’ olive trees. A reservation must be made beforehand to attend. Ysidora Restaurant and Lounge, 26907 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5720. ysidora.com.

Friday, Nov. 4

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Get ready to chuckle and watch actors perform in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse is staging Death by Design, a murder mystery comedy set in a 1930s English country manor. The show runs through Nov. 6. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Saturday, Nov. 5

COMPOST GIVEAWAY

9 a.m-3 p.m. OC Waste & Recycling is hosting this free compost giveaway in San Juan Capistrano to encourage use of recycled green waste in yards and gardens. Residents should bring a shovel and container/bag to fill. Proof of Orange County residency is required. Quantities are limited, and staff will be on-site to assist. Capistrano Greenery at Prima Deshecha Landfill, 32250 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. oclandfills.com.

12TH ANNUAL REMEMBRANCE MASS

9:30 a.m. The Capistrano Historical Alliance Committee is hosting a remembrance Mass at Old Mission Historic Cemetery in honor of the local area’s ancestors and those who have died. Bishop Kevin Vann, Father Eamon O’Gorman, Monsignor Michael McKiernan and Father Martin Yslas are scheduled to attend. The cemetery will be open the day before, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m,. for people who want to prepare their family grave sites prior to the Mass. A potluck will be held afterward at the Blas Aguilar Museum. Old Mission Historic Cemetery, Los Cerritos Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8782. capistranohistoricalalliancecommittee.com.

Sunday, Nov. 6

‘KOCKTAILS FOR KITTENS’

1-5 p.m. The Ark of San Juan is hosting this annual fundraiser. The event will feature appetizers, wine and cocktails, live and silent auctions, live music and other entertainment. Funds raised from the event will go toward the Ark’s animal rescue efforts. Ticket price information is available on the Ark’s website. Marbella Country Club, 30800 Golf Club Drive, San Juan Capistrano. 949.388.0034. arkofsanjuan.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge when it comes to music, movies and other subjects. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

