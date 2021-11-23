Getting Out Event Calendar: Grand Opening for Putuidem Village and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3: GRAND OPENING FOR PUTUIDEM VILLAGE

3:30 p.m. The long-awaited opening for the cultural village paying tribute to the area’s indigenous people has finally arrived. Putuidem Village will feature cultural markers, seating, and other amenities. The event will include a ceremonial commencement and light refreshments. Northwest Open Space, 30291 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1171. sanjuancapistrano.org.

San Juan Capistrano residents Jerry Nieblas and his cousin, Gigi Nieblas, can trace their Acjachemen lineage back to the ancient village of Putuidem, where their five-times great grandmother, Maria Bernarda Chigilia, lived. Photo: Allison Jarrell

Friday, November 26

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse is fully open again for a regular performance season, after being shut down throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday night is the premiere of A Christmas Story, a rendition of the classic holiday movie. The show runs through Dec. 19. Current health guidelines will be in place. All staff members and actors are fully vaccinated. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Saturday, November 27

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Metalachi—a band that plays a unique blend of heavy metal and mariachi music—will perform. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Sunday, November 28

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

11 a.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Susan Bach will perform. Common Allies Duo and Mouhammed Bassaj will also play later in the day, at 2 and 6 p.m., respectively. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Tuesday, November 30

TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

5 p.m. The new downtown hotel, Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, will host its first annual tree lighting ceremony. Music will be provided by the San Juan Capistrano Elementary School Choir. There will also be complimentary hot chocolate, holiday treats, a special visit from Santa, and more. The event is free, and attendees can register for it at eventbrite.com. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, 31692 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5700. marriott.com.

Wednesday, December 1

GRAND OPENING FOR BETHANY PRYOR PHOTOGRAPHY

4-8 p.m. The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting for Bethany Pryor Photography, a local business. A raffle will also be held to benefit Laura’s House, a shelter for domestic violence victims. RSVP to 949.456.4929 or hello@bethanypryorphotography.com. Bethany Pryor Photography, 27134 Paseo Espada, #301, San Juan Capistrano. sanjuanchamber.com.

Thursday, December 2

NFR WATCH PARTY

5 p.m. Join the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition and Open Space Foundation for a Horsemen’s Happy Hour, as they gather to watch TV coverage of the first round of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Appetizers will be provided. Hennessey’s Tavern, 31761 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano.

Saturday, December 4

VINTAGE AND CRAFT HOLIDAY MARKET

9 a.m.-3 p.m. The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society invites you to the Los Rios Historic District to check out what vendors have in store. Volunteers are needed to help out with the event. Email info@sjchistory.org or check out the Society’s pages on Facebook and Instagram for more information. O’Neill Museum, 31831 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano.

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

5:45 p.m. The City of San Juan Capistrano will host its annual Christmas tree lighting downtown. Come enjoy pre-show entertainment, a holiday stage production, and other festivities. Free shuttles will run from JSerra Catholic High School from 3 to 10 p.m. Historic Town Center Park, 31872 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

CAPISTRANO LIGHTS

4-6 p.m. This annual seasonal tradition returns to the Mission. Enjoy holiday programs, Christmas tree lightings, a Nativity scene, and more on select nights in December at one of South Orange County’s premier historic venues. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Monday, December 6

THE STAND RIBBON-CUTTING

11 a.m. A new restaurant is open in the Plaza Del Obispo Shopping Center, with the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce on hand to celebrate. The Stand serves what it describes as “American classics redefined”—burgers, salads, chicken, and more. RSVP to info@sanjuanchamber.com. The Stand, 31882 Del Obispo Street, Suite 160, San Juan Capistrano. sanjuanchamber.com.

Wednesday, December 8

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

FLASHBACK WEDNESDAY

7:30 p.m. The movie theater downtown will screen How the Grinch Stole Christmas as part of its Flashback Wednesday series. Order some popcorn and sit back in your seat while you enjoy this holiday film. Tickets are $10. Regency Theatres San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 844.216.3767. regencymovies.com.

Friday, December 10

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S STATION

7 p.m. Blink-180TRUE, a Blink-182 tribute band, is playing at the Irish pub downtown. Cost is $15 for limited presale and $20 the day of event. Doors open at 7 p.m. Dinner reservations are recommended, and seating will be limited. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.301.2276. universe.com.

