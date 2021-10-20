Getting Out Event Calendar: Halloween Events Return and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK: GHOST & LEGENDS TOUR

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29-30

6:30-8:30 p.m. A local Halloween tradition fully returns this year, as the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society presents eerie historical tales at various stops in the Los Rios Historic District. Pick a convenient time to experience some scares leading into Halloween. General admission is $15. Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.8444. sjcghosttour.com.

The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society headquarters is decorated with skeletons and other Halloween symbols. Halloween events are returning to Los Rios Street in October. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Friday, Oct. 22:

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse is fully open again for a regular performance season, after being shut down throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday night is a performance of The Long Weekend, a comedy that promises to have a lot of mischievous turns and laughs. The show runs through Oct. 31. Current health guidelines will be in place. All staff members and actors are fully vaccinated. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

8 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. DJ James will perform at the outside parking lot at 8 p.m., and Brad Johnson will perform inside at 9 p.m. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Saturday, Oct. 23

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Helena Holleran & the Boys will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Sunday, Oct. 24

KOI FISH FEEDING AT THE MISSION

12:45 p.m. Enjoy an outdoor afternoon at the Mission San Juan Capistrano fountain while feeding koi fish. The event is fun for kids and families. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234-1300. missionsjc.com.

Monday, Oct. 25

PUMPKIN PATCH AT ZOOMARS

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Get into the Halloween spirit by picking up a pumpkin at Zoomars at River Street Ranch. Sizes and prices vary. Pumpkins will be available all October. Zoomars at River Street Ranch, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.831.6550. riverstreetranch.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

EQUESTRIAN SHOW JUMPING

8 a.m. Spectators are invited to watch equestrian show jumping at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park. The event runs through Oct. 31. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.299.7219. theridingpark.com.

Saturday, Oct. 30:

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Blas Aguilar Adobe Museum Foundation will host its first annual Dia de Los Muertos event to celebrate the area’s ancestors. Crafts, demonstrations, entertainment, and more are scheduled. Blas Aguilar Adobe Museum, 31806 El Camino Real. 949.493.1239.

MISSION BELL RINGER II

1 p.m. Capistrano Boxing Gym presents another local fight card. Come watch some boxing competition during this USA Boxing-sanctioned event. Presale tickets are $20 and end at 8 p.m. on Oct. 29. Tickets at the door are $25. Parking is $10. Reata Park and Event Center, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.276.7776. capistranoboxinggym.com.

SAN JUAN HAUNTED COUNTRY MUSIC FEST

5-11 p.m. This fun event is raising funds for the American Cancer Society. Halloween costumes and cowboy boots are welcome. There will be dancing, a costume contest, wine, food and more. General admission is $35. A Stone’s Throw Winery, 29943 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. eventbrite.com.

Sunday, Oct. 31:

TRICK-OR-TREATING ON LOS RIOS STREET

5:30-7:30 p.m. The Los Rios Historic District and downtown San Juan Capistrano communities will celebrate Halloween with a second annual trick-or-treat event. Businesses and residents will be handing out candy, so bring the kids and to show off their costumes. Los Rios Street. 949.493.8444. sjchistoricalsociety.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

DAY OF THE DEAD DINNER CELEBRATION

7 p.m. The Ysidora restaurant at Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano will host a special dinner in celebration of Dia de Los Muertos, the Day of the Dead. The courtyard will have seating available at large communal tables, which will be adorned with skulls, candles and colorful decorations. There will also be live music and a specially curated meal prepared by chef Aaron Obregon. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, 31692 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5700. marriott.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Rock band The Immediate Family will perform. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Thursday, Nov. 4:

CHUKKERS FOR CHARITY

5:30-9:30 p.m. Surf & Turf Therapy—a South Orange County-based therapy nonprofit—is hosting its second annual Chukkers for Charity fundraiser. The evening will feature a polo match, dinner and drinks, patient stories, rider features, a silent auction, music, and more. Tickets are limited. Orange County Polo Club, 27271 Silverado Canyon Rd, Silverado. 949.312.7227. surfandturftherapy.org.

Saturday, Nov. 6:

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S STATION

7 p.m.-midnight. Alternative rock band Trapt will perform at the Irish pub in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Ticket costs are $15 for limited presale, $20 the week of the show, and $25 the day of the performance. Seating will be limited, and dinner reservations are recommended. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. trapt.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

