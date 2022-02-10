Getting Out Event Calendar: Kids’ Pet Parade and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, FEBURARY 19: KIDS’ PET PARADE

Noon. The Fiesta de Las Golondrinas events hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association continue. Come watch a variety of pets displayed by their owners. Children ages 5-12 are welcome to enter. Entries have a chance to win in various categories: best team costume with owner and pet, best domestic/household pet, best exotic pet, best barnyard/farm animal, and best bird. Los Rios Park, 31747 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.615.1920. swallowsparade.com.

The Fiesta Association’s Kids’ Pet Parade returns this year to Los Rios Park. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, February 11

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse is continuing with live theater shows. Come see Blithe Spirt, a comedy that deals with a séance and writer’s block. The show runs through Feb. 20. Current health guidelines will be in place. All staff members and actors are fully vaccinated. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Saturday, February 12

WOMEN’S HORSEBACK RIDING CLUB

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Las Vaqueras, an all-women’s horseback riding club, will meet. Come hang out with fellow equestrians and ride the open space of South Orange County. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.299.7219. theridingpark.com.

COMMUNITY FARM TOUR

2-3 p.m. Come take a look at The Ecology Center, a local farm and community center. A staff member will guide you through the 28-acre land and go over what happens at the space—including events, programs, and other educational and fun stuff. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

Wednesday, February 16

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Thursday, February 17

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Troy Ritchie will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Friday, February 18

ON-SITE SKETCH TOUR AT THE MISSION

2 p.m. Take a tour of Mission San Juan Capistrano and sketch what you see during the trip. The tours will go over basic techniques, including how to draw architecture, shapes, one- and two-point perspective, and shading. Guests are welcome to bring a small folding stool to sit on during the tour, though art materials will be provided. The sketch tours will be held on the third Friday of the month. Cost is $5 for the general public and $3 for Mission members. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Saturday, February 19

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S STATION

8-11 p.m. Grab a pint, order some fish and chips, and spend the night at a downtown Irish pub. U2 tribute band U2 Experience will perform. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Sunday, February 20

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. Big City Hillbillies will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Folk singer David Wilcox will perform. Tickets are $30. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

