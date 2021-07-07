Getting Out Event Calendar: MissionFest and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, JULY 10: MISSIONFEST

12:30-10 p.m. Music festival MissionFest returns to The Outpost at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, just in time for summer and the state reopening. Midland, Devin Dawson, White Buffalo, Daring Greatly, and The James Kelly Band will perform. Enjoy food, wine, and other outdoor activities while having a fun Western time. Check the event website for more details. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. missionfest.com.

=

Friday, July 9

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6-9 p.m. Jim Plays Dan will perform. Grab a seat and order food and drinks while you enjoy their tunes. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

Saturday, July 10

ROTARY CLUB CAR SHOW

9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano’s annual car show is back, this time at a new location. Check out the hot rods, muscle cars, and other sights. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. Gate entry fee is $45. Net proceeds support nonprofits. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. sjcrotary.org/car-show.

‘WOMEN ON WAVES’ BOOK SIGNING

4-6 p.m. Join local author Jim Kempton at Brawner Boards in San Clemente, where he’ll be signing copies of his new book Women on Waves, a history of women’s surfing. Brawner Boards, 220 Avenida Vaquero, San Clemente.

Wednesday, July 14

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse will host a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Friday, July 16

OUTDOOR THEATER AT THE MISSION

7:30 p.m. South Coast Repertory will perform You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Mission San Juan Capistrano. The performance is based on the comic strip “Peanuts” and will be family-friendly. Additional performance dates will be held throughout July and August. Tickets are available online. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 714.708.5555. scr.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Full concerts are back on at this popular South Orange County venue. “Killer & the King!” will pay tribute to Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

9 p.m-1 a.m. Enjoy live music at this well-known local bar. Sickstring Outlaws will perform indoors, while DJ James will perform outdoors. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Saturday, July 17

POP-UP THEATER PERFORMANCES

2 and 3 p.m. The Round About Players will present pop-up theatrical performances in downtown San Juan Capistrano. The short plays will be based on San Juan history, free to the public, and family-friendly. Additional performance dates will be on July 24 and Aug. 7, 21, and 28. The events are supporting The Alliance for San Juan Arts and produced by partners Tom Scott, Beverly Blake, and Gary McCarver. Performances are 15 minutes each. The Los Rios entrance to Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano.

MOVIE WITH A MISSION

6 p.m. Surf and Turf Therapy will host an outdoor movie night to support their mission and recognize those involved with their program. The event will also include a carnival with games, stories, therapy horse visits, barn tours, and more. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie Surf’s Up starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online. Rancho Sierra Vista Equestrian Center, 31441 Avenida De La Vista, San Juan Capistrano. 949.312.7227. surfandturftherapy.org.

Thursday, July 22

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Troy Ritchie will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

