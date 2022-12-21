Compiled by staff

Featured image: Courtesy of Cottonbro Studios/Pexels

EDITOR’S PICK:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31: NEW YEAR’S EVE AT PADDY’S STATION

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023 at this downtown Irish pub. Sugar Lips will perform live music. British Invasion will also entertain pubgoers from 3-6 p.m. Have a pint and some fish and chips while you’re there. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Friday, Dec. 23

CAPISTRANO LIGHTS

4-6 p.m. The annual holiday program features festive lights, music and audio tours. There will also be Christmas trees, a Nativity scene, carolers, photo opportunities and nightly tree lightings. Capistrano Lights runs through Dec. 30. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. capistranolights.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30-9:30 p.m. The Honey Bees will perform. Stop in to listen and dance, perhaps after playing a round of golf. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 555 North El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Rock band Ambrosia will perform. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

FRIDAY NIGHT AT SWALLOW’S

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. Hollywood Hillbillies will perform. Happy hour is from 4-7 p.m. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Saturday, Dec. 24

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is free and open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT THE OUTLETS

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Take advantage of the last opportunity to get photos with Santa Claus this holiday season. Outlets at San Clemente, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.535.2323. outletsatsanclemente.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

11 a.m. Before you celebrate Christmas Eve, head out to Trevor’s for a festive lunch with live music. Travis Thomas will perform. The restaurant will close early for the holiday and stay closed for Christmas, with last call for food at 2 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge when it comes to music, movies and other subjects. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Friday, Dec. 30

LIVE MUSIC AT STILLWATER

6 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Eighties cover band 80s All Stars will perform. StillWater Spirits & Sounds, 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. danapointstillwater.com.

Saturday, Dec. 31

NEW YEAR’S FLOCKIN’ EVE AT STILLWATER

9 p.m. New Year’s Flockin’ Eve at the Stillwater will feature music, champagne toasts and food. Call 949.661.6003 to make a reservation. StillWater Spirits & Sounds, 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. danapointstillwater.com.

Friday, Jan. 6

SHOWOFF! PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL

7:30 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse’s annual showcase for playwrights returns. There will be various 10-minute plays from different playwrights covering numerous genres—and the audience gets to vote for the winner. The festival runs through Jan. 15. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.com.

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Monday, Jan. 9

BRIDGE GAME

12:30 p.m. The South Orange County Bridge Club hosts bridge games, Monday through Saturday. The club is a nonprofit owned by the members and welcomes people to use their minds and develop new friendships. They also offer classes for bridge players of different levels. 31461 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 205, San Juan Capistrano. galesenter@cox.net.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

TRIVIA TUESDAY

6-8 p.m. Come test your knowledge about different subjects during this trivia night held every Tuesday. The Dog Pawrk Brewing Company, 27122 Paseo Espada, Suite 904, San Juan Capistrano. 949.652.3379. thedogpawrk.beer.