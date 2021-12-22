Getting Out Event Calendar: New Year’s Party at Swallow’s and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Compiled by staff

Featured photo: File

EDITOR’S PICK:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31: NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT SWALLOW’S

8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Ring in the start of the New Year with live music by Grand Junction, drinks, and fun times. Tickets are $25 pre-paid and $30 at the door. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Sunday, December 26

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

11 a.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Susan Bach will perform. 3 Mile Radius and John Michael will perform later in the day at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Wednesday, December 29

MUSIC AT PADDY’S STATION

7-10 p.m. San Juan Trio will perform. Drop by, order a pint and some fish and chips, and relax while enjoying the view of downtown San Juan Capistrano, as well as seeing faces old and new. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.301.2276. paddysstation.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

