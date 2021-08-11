Getting Out Event Calendar: OC Wine & Spirit Fest and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21: OC WINE & SPIRIT FEST

6-10 p.m. Enjoy an outdoor night of drinks, food, and fun by the Northwest Open Space in San Juan Capistrano. Tickets are currently on sale. VIP admission will begin at 5 p.m. and general admission at 6 p.m. The event will benefit the charities JDRF and Laura’s House. JDRF funds Type 1 diabetes research, and Laura’s House is a shelter for domestic violence victims. A craft beer garden and lounge, cigar lounge, and food and wine pairing event will be featured at the festival. A Stone’s Throw Winery, 29943 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. ocwinespiritfest@gmail.com. ocwineandspiritfest.com.

A Stone’s Throw Winery will host the OC Wine & Spirit Fest on Aug. 21. Photo: Courtesy of OC Wine & Spirit Fest

Friday, August 13

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

7-10 p.m. Family Style will perform inside the main ballroom. Have fun, grab some drinks, and dance during this local performance. San Juan Hills Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

Saturday, August 14

MISSION BELL RINGER

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Capistrano Boxing Gym will host its first-ever, USA Boxing-sanctioned event in San Juan Capistrano. Weigh-ins are at 8 a.m.; matches will begin at 11 a.m. There are 20 slots on the preliminary fight card, with three breaks scheduled in the day’s action. There will be a 30-minute break at noon, an hour intermission at 1:30 p.m. and another 30-minute break at 3:30 p.m. The final match of the day is scheduled for 5 p.m. Presale tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the gym’s website. Tickets are $20 at the door. “The Limo Barn” at the Reata Park & Event Center, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 714.931.3814. capistranoboxinggym.com/events.

BOOK SIGNING

4-7 p.m. Local author Angela Herst will make an appearance to sign books and talk with the public. Herst is an award-winning author and has penned the fiction books Tunnel Vision and Vendetta. O.C. Rug Store, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite C5, San Juan Capistrano. 949.241.7676. angelaherst.com.

Local author Angela Herst will have a book signing on Saturday, August 14, at O.C. Rug Store. Photo: Courtesy of O.C. Rug Store

Wednesday, August 18

FREE CONCERT IN THE PARK

6-8 p.m. The San Juan Summer Nites series returns to downtown San Juan Capistrano. The country western group Smith will perform. Local restaurants will provide food and drinks, and there will also be business expo vendors and activities for kids. Tijuana Dogs will perform Sept. 15. Special event trolley services will be provided on the concert nights. Historic Town Center Park, 31872 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

Saturday, August 21

POP-UP THEATER PERFORMANCES

2 and 3 p.m. The Round About Players will present pop-up theatrical performances in downtown San Juan Capistrano. The short plays will be based on San Juan history, free to the public, and family-friendly. An additional performance will be held on Aug. 28. The events are supporting The Alliance for San Juan Art and produced by partners Tom Scott, Beverly Blake and Gary McCarver. Performances are 15 minutes each. Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. The Smithereens with guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Thursday, August 26

CHAMBER INSTALLATION AND AWARDS DINNER

5 p.m. The San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce is hosting a night full of celebrations at Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, the new downtown boutique hotel. The event will include installations for new Chamber officers and directors; awards for nonprofit, business, and citizen of the year; and some surprises. Reservations are required. Tickets are $150 per person or $1,800 for a reserved table of 10. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, 31692 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.4700. sanjuanchamber.com.

