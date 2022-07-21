Getting Out Event Calendar: Outdoor Theater at Los Rios Park and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, JULY 23: OUTDOOR THEATER AT LOS RIOS PARK

2 and 3 p.m. Take a trip back in time when the Round About Players present A Fast Train to Capistrano in the Los Rios Historic District. The short performance will depict aspects of San Juan Capistrano’s history. The events are free, so check it out while you’re strolling about. Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano.

Enjoy free entertainment this weekend when the Round About Players stage a short historical play at Los Rios Park on Saturday. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, July 22

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ROOFTOP

6-9 p.m. Enjoy a night of outdoor entertainment at one of San Juan Capistrano’s newest restaurants. Kim Johnson will perform. Get ready to order some food and drinks and enjoy the patio view of downtown San Juan. The Rooftop Kitchen + Bar, 31781 Camino Capistrano, Suite 301, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.3358. rooftopoc.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30-9:30 p.m. Vinyl Vault will perform. Stop in to listen and dance, perhaps after playing a round of golf. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

Saturday, July 23

YOGA ON THE FARM

9-10:15 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this outdoor yoga session with yogi Diana Christinson and teachers from Pacific Ashtanga Yoga Shala. Sessions will include breathing lessons, which you can practice while surrounded by green vegetation and the natural earth. Participants must bring their own mat and towel to place on the ground, as well as RSVP online. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

11 a.m. Ever wanted to relax with some calming outdoor live music as the trains come and go? Stop by at Trevor’s for soothing sounds, food and a close view of downtown San Juan Capistrano. Orange County-based duo 3 Mile Radius will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

HORSE SHOW AT THE RIDING PARK

4 p.m. Check out equestrian show jumping during the Summer Festival Grand Prix. The event will be family-friendly, with free admission and parking. Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic bites to eat, though there will also be food available for purchase. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. theridingpark.com.

SATURDAY NIGHT AT SWALLOW’S

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. Whiskey Ridge Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Sunday, July 24

LIVE MUSIC AT STILLWATER

5 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Dance band Sound Cake will perform. StillWater Spirits & Sounds, 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. danapointstillwater.com.

Wednesday, July 27

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Thursday, July 28

BIG KAHUNA KARAOKE

8-11 p.m. Paddy’s Station hosts a karaoke competition every Thursday night in which the winners can take home $100. Sing your heart out at this downtown Irish pub. Contest rules are posted on the pub’s website. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Friday, July 29

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

Saturday, July 30

BARKS & BREWS

2-5 p.m. The dog rescue nonprofit Heer to Rescue will be at the Dog Pawrk Brewing Company, with a few dogs available for adoption. Heer to Rescue will also have a table set up at the venue. Visitors are welcome to bring their dogs to the event, and 10% of beer sales will go toward rescue efforts. A food truck is scheduled to arrive at 4 p.m. if you get hungry. Dog Pawrk Brewing Company, 27122 Paseo Espada, Suite 904, San Juan Capistrano. heertorescue.org.

OUTDOOR THEATER AT THE MISSION

7:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and light jacket for this nighttime staging of Million Dollar Quartet by South Coast Repertory. The performance depicts a historical jam session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins in 1956. Tickets can be purchased online. Performances run through Aug. 21. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 714.708.5555. scr.org.

Sunday, July 31

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Ukulele performer Taimane will perform. Tickets are $32.50. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Saturday, Aug. 6

FESTIVAL OF BUTTERFLIES

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens will host the 4th annual Festival of the Butterflies. There will be a kids parade, butterfly headpiece contest and more fun activities to celebrate nature, gardening and the outdoors. Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. goinnative.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

MISSION CLUBHOUSE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring the kids to Mission San Juan Capistrano for hands-on, fun educational activities in the Mission Clubhouse space. Youngsters can weave baskets, build structural arches with miniature blocks, and engage in more Mission-themed tasks. Clubhouse events are scheduled every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

KOI FISH FEEDING AT THE MISSION

12:45 p.m. Enjoy an outdoor afternoon at the Mission San Juan Capistrano fountain while feeding koi fish. The event is fun for kids and families, and is scheduled every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

