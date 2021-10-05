Getting Out Event Calendar: Pumpkin Patch at Zoomars and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

EDITOR’S PICK: PUMPKIN PATCH AT ZOOMARS

ALL OCTOBER

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Get into the Halloween spirit by picking up a pumpkin at Zoomars at River Street Ranch. Sizes and prices vary. Zoomars at River Street Ranch, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.831.6550. riverstreetranch.com.

Friday, Oct. 8:

SOUTH COAST FARMS U PICK WEEKENDS

9 a.m.-4 p.m. South Coast Farms, a small family-owned business that farms off Ortega Highway at Tree of Life Nursery, will host U Pick events on the weekends (Fridays-Sundays) in October. All the crops grown are now open to the public to pick their own fruits and vegetables, without reservations needed. In October, visitors can pick strawberries, watermelons and cantaloupe; spaghetti, acorn, delicata and butternut winter squashes; zucchini squash, romaine lettuce, red leaf lettuce, radishes, turnips, and, soon, carrots and green beans. South Coast Farms encourages people to come out and pick their own food and enjoy an old-fashioned day of fall harvest. Tree of Life Nursery, 33201 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.9381. southcoastfarms.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30-9:30 p.m. Family Style will perform. Have fun, grab some drinks, and dance during this local performance. San Juan Hills Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

Saturday, Oct. 9

‘SYMPHONY ON THE GO!’

5:30 p.m. A free symphony chamber concert will be hosted by the Pacific Symphony Orchestra. The free performance is expected to last 45 minutes. Concertgoers are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The event will be family-friendly. Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

Monday, Oct. 11

OPEN HORSE RIDE

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy an open ride at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park every Monday, weather permitting. Two arenas are available at no cost, and all riding disciplines are welcome. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.299.7219. theridingpark.com.

CREATIVE RECYCLING WORKSHOP FOR KIDS

2-3:15 p.m. or 3:20-5 p.m. Kids ages 9-14 are welcome to participate in this creative, hands-on lesson in using everyday materials to build inventions. This workshop is part of afternoon programs being held throughout the week called Rad Traditions, intended to teach kids about various creative endeavors. More information is available in the program section of The Ecology Center’s website. Rolling admissions are accepted, with prorated fees. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

Thursday, Oct. 14

SECOND THURSDAY NUVO OLIVE OIL TASTINGS

6-8 p.m. NUVO Olive Oil will give lessons on the history of olive oil in California and how to spot quality extra virgin olive oil. Aaron Obregon, executive chef for Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, will also give tastings for a number of dishes and refreshments, including balsamic vinegar cocktails and gelato. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, 31692 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5700. innatthemissionsjc.com.

Friday, Oct. 15

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse is fully open again for a regular performance season, after being shut down throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday night is the premiere of The Long Weekend, a comedy that promises to have a lot of mischievous turns and laughs. The show runs through Oct. 31. Current health guidelines will be in place. All staff members and actors are fully vaccinated. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Reggae artist Pato Banton and folk musician Ken Garcia will perform. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Saturday, Oct. 16

PUMPKIN PARTY PICNIC

11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Initiative for Vulnerable Children is hosting a free party for court-appointed special advocates and the kids they serve. There will be food, games, pumpkins to decorate, costumed characters, and more. Anyone wearing a costume is asked to wear a non-scary costume, as the event is for all ages. Register online in advance by Oct. 14. Saddleback Church Rancho Capistrano, 29251 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. funonpurpose.com.

Sunday, Oct. 17

NELLY CONCERT AT THE RIDING PARK

6:40 p.m. Hip-hop star Nelly will perform with Blanco Brown and Harper Grace. The event is open to all ages, and concertgoers are welcome to bring low-profile lawn chairs and blankets. General admission is $49.50. Adult beverages will be available with ID. Check online for other admission prices. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. The OutPost at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. sanjuanoutpost.com.

