Getting Out Event Calendar: Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo and More

Compiled by staff

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27: RANCHO MISSION VIEJO RODEO

1 p.m. The annual rodeo returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Contestants will compete in a variety of events, including bull riding and roping. There will also be food, vendors and live music. The event continues Sunday; gates open at 11:30 a.m. that day. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. rmvrodeo.com.

Brady Portenier begins to go sideways as a bull tries to buck him off at the 19th annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo in 2019. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

Saturday, Aug. 27

OUTDOOR THEATER AT LOS RIOS PARK

2 and 3 p.m. Take a trip back in time when the Round About Players present A Fast Train to Capistrano in the Los Rios Historic District. The short performance will depict aspects of San Juan Capistrano’s history. The event is free, so check it out while you’re strolling about. Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano.

RODEO BLOCK PARTY

6 p.m. Celebrate the end of summer with barbecue and live music. Family Style will perform. The event continues Sunday with James Kelly Band and line dancing with Marie Kelly; festivities start at 3 p.m. that day. Bad to the Bone BBQ, 31738 Rancho Viejo Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.218.0227. eventbrite.com.

HEROES NIGHT OUT

5-9 p.m. Join Homefront America in honoring military veterans with a courtyard dinner. Guests can reserve seats beforehand. There will be live entertainment in a courtyard setting. Serra Plaza, 31910 Del Obispo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.248.9468. homefrontamerica.org.

Thursday, Sept. 1

CHUKKERS FOR CHARITY

5:30-9:30 p.m. Surf & Turf Therapy is hosting a fundraiser to help support their programs and provide scholarships for qualifying participants. The night will feature an exhibition polo match, patient stories, a rider demonstration, dinner, drinks, and live music. Tickets are $114 and can be purchased online. Orange County Polo Club, 27271 Silverado Canyon Road, Silverado. 949.312.7227. surfandturftherapy.org.

Friday, Sept. 2

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Saturday, Sept. 3

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is free and open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S

8-11 pm. Local Steely Dan tribute band Kids of Charlemagne will perform. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddystation.com.

Sunday, Sept. 4

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Tribute act Fan Halen will perform. Tickets are $20. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Friday, Sept. 9

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S

8-11 pm. Irish band The American Wake will perform. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddystation.com.

