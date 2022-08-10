Getting Out Event Calendar: Reata Roundup BBQ Contest and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13: REATA ROUNDUP BBQ CONTEST

10 a.m.-7 p.m. A barbecue contest is being held to benefit the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society. Admission is free, though attendees must pay to park. There will also be a cornhole tournament and adult beverages available for purchase. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. 714.319.1782. reataroundupbbq.com.

Bring your appetite to the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park for the Reata Roundup BBQ Contest this Saturday. Photo: Min An/Pexels

Friday, Aug. 12

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30-9:30 p.m. Local band Family Style will perform. Stop in to listen and dance, perhaps after playing a round of golf. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

Saturday, Aug. 13

HERITAGE CRAFT BARBECUE INVITATIONAL

1-5 p.m. Enjoy barbecue samplings in celebration of Heritage Barbecue’s second anniversary. There will also be live music. Tickets can be purchased online. Sea Terrace Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Niguel Road, Dana Point. heritagecraftbbq.com.

STAND-UP COMEDY

7:30 p.m. Have some laughs during this stand-up show. Jim Taylor, Darren Carter and Bill Word will perform. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

MOVIE IN THE PARK

8 p.m. Come see a screening of the Disney film Encanto. The event is sponsored by realtor Michael Ahumada. Refreshments will be provided. San Juan Capistrano Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. eventbrite.com.

Sunday, Aug. 14

MISSION CLUBHOUSE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring the kids to Mission San Juan Capistrano for hands-on, fun educational activities in the Mission Clubhouse space. Youngsters can weave baskets, build structural arches with miniature blocks, and engage in more Mission-themed tasks. Clubhouse events are scheduled every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

KOI FISH FEEDING AT THE MISSION

12:45 p.m. Enjoy an outdoor afternoon at the Mission San Juan Capistrano fountain while feeding koi fish. The event is fun for kids and families, and is scheduled every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Folk group The Kingston Trio will perform. Tickets are $38. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

SAN JUAN SUMMER NITES CONCERT

6-8 p.m. The free outdoor concert series presented by the City of San Juan Capistrano is in full swing. Country and western artist Brent Payne performs. Bring a lawn chair and blanket to relax while you soak up the music in downtown San Juan. There will also be food trucks, adult beverages for sale, and booths featuring local businesses and groups. A free trolley service will run on concert days from 4-9 p.m. Historic Town Center Park, 31872 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

Thursday, Aug. 18

OUTDOOR THEATER AT THE MISSION

7:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and light jacket for this nighttime staging of Million Dollar Quartet by South Coast Repertory. The performance depicts a historical jam session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins in 1956. Tickets can be purchased online. Performances run through Aug. 21. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 714.708.5555. scr.org.

Friday, Aug. 19

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

Saturday, Aug. 20

YOGA ON THE FARM

9-10:15 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this outdoor yoga session with yogi Diana Christinson and teachers from Pacific Ashtanga Yoga Shala. Sessions will include breathing lessons, which you can practice while surrounded by green vegetation and the natural earth. Participants must bring their own mat and towel to place on the ground, as well as RSVP online. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

11 a.m. Ever wanted to relax with some calming outdoor live music as the trains come and go? Stop by at Trevor’s for soothing sounds, food and a close view of downtown San Juan Capistrano. Zach Brosi will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

SATURDAY NIGHT AT SWALLOW’S

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. Paul Justin Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Sunday, Aug. 21

LIVE MUSIC AT STILLWATER

5 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Steely Dan tribute band Kids of Charlemagne will perform. StillWater Spirits & Sounds, 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. danapointstillwater.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Thursday, Aug. 25

OC PARKS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: THE NEW RESPECTS

5 – 8 p.m. The County of Orange and OC Parks are proud to present the annual OC Parks Summer Concert Series with 10 free concerts at Craig Regional Park, Mason Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, Mile Square Regional Park and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. Cory Young will open for The New Respects. Admission and parking are free and open to all ages. Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach, 33333 South Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point. 714.973.6865. ocparks.com.

BIG KAHUNA KARAOKE

8-11 p.m. Paddy’s Station hosts a karaoke competition every Thursday night in which the winners can take home $100. Sing your heart out at this downtown Irish pub. Contest rules are posted on the pub’s website. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

