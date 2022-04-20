Getting Out Event Calendar: San Juan Capistrano Ghost Walk and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Compiled by staff

Featured photo: Collin Breaux

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, APRIL 30: SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Friday, April 22

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Have some laughs and watch actors perform in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse is staging The Clueless Sheriff, a Western melodrama set in old San Juan. The show runs through May 8. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT AT PADDY’S STATION

8-11 p.m. Grab a pint, order some fish and chips, and spend the night at a downtown Irish pub. Cover band British Invasion will perform. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, April 23

EARTH DAY BEAUTIFICATION

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the nonprofit Great Opportunities and the San Juan Capistrano Youth Advisory Board, this Earth Day event invites the community to assist in the beautification of San Juan Capistrano. Great Opportunities opens the door for underserved youth to increase their knowledge about their aquatic environment, grow their life skills and experience leadership through teaching swimming, beach programs, environmental awareness, and transportation. Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 714.299.0912. info@greatopps.org.

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The event is free. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

RIBBON-CUTTING FOR THE DOG PAWRK BREWERY COMPANY

10:30 a.m. Enjoy some drinks, listen to live music from 2 to 9 p.m., and celebrate with other customers during the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Dog Pawrk Brewing Company. The Dog Pawrk Brewing Company, 27122 Paseo Espada, A904, San Juan Capistrano. 949.652.3379. thedogpawrk.beer.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

3 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Ukulele player Bruddah Adrian will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Sunday, April 24

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. The Rayford Brothers Band will perform for the first time at the venue. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Wednesday, April 27

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

BACKYARD OPEN MIC NIGHT AT KNUCKLEHEADS

8-10 p.m. Knuckleheads’ backyard is open for food, drinks and live music. Performers of all skill levels are welcome. If you are a musician, do stand-up comedy or the spoken word, this is the place to be on Wednesday nights. So, come down, grab a drink and go for it. Knuckleheads Sports Bar, 1717 North El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. knuckleheadsmusic.com.

Thursday, April 28

MISSION CLUBHOUSE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring the kids to Mission San Juan Capistrano for hands-on, fun educational activities in the Mission Clubhouse space. Youngsters can weave baskets, build structural arches with miniature blocks, and engage in more Mission-themed tasks. Clubhouse events happen every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

KOI FISH FEEDING AT THE MISSION

12:45 p.m. Enjoy an outdoor afternoon at the Mission San Juan Capistrano fountain while feeding koi fish. The event is fun for kids and families, and happens every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Friday, April 29

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30 p.m. Vinyl Vault will perform. Have fun, grab some drinks, and dance during this local performance. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

Saturday, April 30

DIA DEL NIÑO

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Unidos South OC is hosting a community celebration that will have music, dancing, food, games, and more. Stone Field Park, 31422 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.326.0320. unidossouthoc.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. The band Honk will perform. Tickets are $28. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Tuesday, May 3

ART EXHIBIT DEBUT

9 a.m.-4 p.m. A new painting exhibit debuts at Mission San Juan Capistrano from local artist Saim Caglayan that showcases depictions of missions throughout California. The exhibit runs through July 10 and all displayed artwork will be available for purchase. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Wednesday, May 4

‘FLASHBACK WEDNESDAY’ MOVIE NIGHT

7 p.m. Say hello to Tony Montana’s little friend when the Regency Theatres’ downtown location screens Scarface as part of their “Flashback Wednesdays” series. Tickets are $10. Regency Theatres San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 844.216.3767. regencymovies.com.

Thursday, May 5

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

5 p.m. Reign Christian Fellowship will a host a prayer event in downtown San Juan Capistrano. The event is free and open to the public. Historic Town Center Park, 31872 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.441.1028. reignchristianfellowship.org.

