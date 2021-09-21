Getting Out Event Calendar: San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 AND SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26: SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GREEK FESTIVAL

11 a.m.-9 p.m. The San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival returns this weekend. There will be live music, folk dance performances, Greek food, kids’ activities, and more. Admission is $3. The festival is hosted by the Parish of St. Basil Greek Orthodoxy Church. San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. 949.542.3445. sjcgreekfest.org.

Folk dancing, food, and other entertainment will be part of the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival from Sept. 25-26. Photo: Allison Jarrell

Friday, September 24

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Saturday, Sept. 25

INTERNATIONAL JUMPING FESTIVAL GRAND PRIX

4-6 p.m. The public is welcome to come watch equestrian show jumping. The first course horse will go on at 4 p.m., though spectators can show up beforehand to enjoy food trucks and vendors. Parking and admission are free. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.299.7219. theridingpark.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. The Fenians will perform. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Sunday, Sept. 26

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

2 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse is fully open again for a regular performance season, after being shut down throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The season kicks off with The Nerd, a comedy by Larry Shue and directed by Rhonda Goldstein. The show runs through Oct. 3. Current health guidelines will be in place. All staff members and actors are fully vaccinated. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Thursday, Sept. 30

FLASHBACK THURSDAYS AT REGENCY THEATRES

7:30 p.m. The movie theater downtown will screen Grease as part of its Flashback Thursday series. Order some popcorn and sit back in your seat while you enjoy this classic film. Tickets are $10. Regency Theatres San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 844.216.3767. regencymovies.com.

Friday, Oct. 1

‘OKTOBEERFEST’

6:30-8:30 p.m. Get a chance to taste a variety of beers from numerous breweries and Oktoberfest-themed food. Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased online. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1167. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

Saturday, Oct. 2

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

