Getting Out Event Calendar: San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24: SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GREEK FESTIVAL

11 a.m.-10 p.m. This weekend’s annual event features music, traditional Greek dishes, dancing, vendors and more. The event is hosted by the Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church. The event continues on Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. 949.542.3445. sjcgreekfest.com.

Members of St. Basil’s youth dance team prepare to take the floor during a past Greek Festival. Photo: Brian Park

Friday, Sept. 23

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT IVA LEE’S

7:30 p.m. Local Steely Dan tribute band Kids of Charlemagne will perform. Take a trip back to the past with renditions of classic songs. Iva Lee’s Restaurant, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.361.2855. ivalees.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S

8-11 p.m. The Crossroads Band will perform. Stop in to listen, dance and have a Friday night pint at this downtown pub. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, Sept. 24

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is free and open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

2 p.m. Get ready to chuckle and watch actors perform in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse is staging Little Shop of Horrors, an adaptation of the classic Broadway musical and comedy film. A later showing will be held at 7:30 p.m. The show runs through Oct. 9. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6-9 p.m. Jim Leslie will perform. Stop in to listen and dance, perhaps after playing a round of golf. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Sunday, Sept. 25

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. The Lonnie Dawson Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ROOFTOP

6-9 p.m. Enjoy a night of outdoor entertainment at one of San Juan Capistrano’s popular restaurants. Mike Hamilton will perform. Get ready to order some food and drinks and enjoy the patio view of downtown San Juan. The Rooftop Kitchen + Bar, 31781 Camino Capistrano, Suite 301, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.3358. rooftopoc.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge when it comes to music, movies and other subjects. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Thursday, Sept. 29

5-COURSE DINNER AT YSIDORA

6 p.m. Enjoy a high-end, multicourse meal at Ysidora Restaurant & Lounge. The dinner will be paired with specialty wines from California vineyards and Spain. Reservations beforehand are encouraged. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, 31692 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5720. ysidora.com.

Friday, Sept. 30

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7 p.m. Ever wanted to relax with some calming outdoor live music as the trains come and go? Stop by at Trevor’s for soothing sounds, food and a close view of downtown San Juan Capistrano. Justin Froese will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, Oct. 1

RANCHO MISSION VIEJO FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Come enjoy the farmers market held at The Pavilion on the first Saturday of every month. There will be vendors, food and sometimes live music. The event is hosted by the Ladera Rancho Chamber of Commerce. Playtime for kids is available inside The Pavilion Gym during the event. Follow the Farmers Market on The Ranch page on Instagram for updates and more information. 2 Tierno Road, Rancho Mission Viejo. 949.354.2055. laderaranchochamber.org.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS ALTAR

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Venture out to Mission San Juan Capistrano to remember your loved ones by placing their name on the altar or ofrenda. The altar will be on display through Oct. 30. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Sunday, Oct. 2

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Rock band Plain White T’s, known for the hit song “Hey There Delilah,” will perform. Tickets are $45. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Saturday, Oct. 8

STAND-UP COMEDY

7:30 p.m. Have some laughs during this stand-up comedy show. Jim Taylor, James P. Connolly Ladman and Mike Hughes will perform. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

SAN JUAN SHOP CRAWL

5-8 p.m. A “She Means Business” San Juan Shop Crawl will be held in honor of National Women’s Small Business Month. Join in to support local small businesses, including AR Workshop San Juan, Plant Depot, Wildfire Boutique, Floraison Bridal Loft, Anytime Fitness and more. The check-in starting point will be assigned once all registrations are complete. After-party line dancing will be held at Paddy’s Station. Participants can register online through the AR Workshop website. San Juan Capistrano. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

