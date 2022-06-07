Getting Out Event Calendar: San Juan Summer Nites Concert and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

EDITOR’S PICK:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15: SAN JUAN SUMMER NITES CONCERT

6-8 p.m. The free outdoor concert series presented by the City of San Juan Capistrano is back on this year, in full form. Motown act Blue Breeze Band kicks off the fun on June 15. Bring a lawn chair and blanket to relax while you soak up music in downtown San Juan. There will be also be food trucks, adult beverages for sale, and booths featuring local businesses and groups. A free trolley service will run on concert days from 4-9 p.m. Historic Town Center Park, 31872 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

Put on your dancing shoes for the first show in the 2022 San Juan Summer Nites Concert series, which kicks off on June 15 at Historic Town Center Park. Photo: Allison Jarrell

Friday, June 10

HORSE SHOW AT RMV RIDING PARK

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Equestrian enthusiasts and local community members can check out horses in action during the first part of the Blenheim June Classic Series, which will feature jumping. The first part of the series runs through June 12, and additional horse shows will be held throughout the rest of the month. Admission and parking are free. The Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. 760.525.8933. theridingpark.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Matt Akiona will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, June 11

STAND-UP COMEDY AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

5 p.m. Have some laughs and watch comedians perform on stage. Fritz Coleman, Jim Taylor, Stephanie Blum, and Keith Michael Ashton will perform. A second show is scheduled at 8 p.m. the same day. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

SATURDAY NIGHT AT PADDY’S STATION

8-11 p.m. Grab a pint, order some fish and chips, and spend the night at a downtown Irish pub. Local Steely Dan tribute band Kids of Charlemagne will perform. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Sunday, June 12

PAINT YOUR PET

2-5 p.m. Come paint a sketch of your pet on the patio of Dog Pawrk Brewing Company. Reserve your spot by purchasing tickets beforehand online—and after you do, email in a photo of your pet, so an artist can draw the portrait. Drinks and food can also be ordered at the event, which will be hosted by West Workshops. Tickets are $40. The Dog Pawrk Brewing Company, 27122 Paseo Espada, #904, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. eventbrite.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

4-7 p.m. Chris Daniels Project will perform. Have fun, grab some drinks, and dance during this local performance. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

Wednesday, June 15

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Thursday, June 16

MISSION CLUBHOUSE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bring the kids to Mission San Juan Capistrano for hands-on, fun educational activities in the Mission Clubhouse space. Youngsters can weave baskets, build structural arches with miniature blocks, and engage in more Mission-themed tasks. Clubhouse events happen every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

KOI FISH FEEDING AT THE MISSION

12:45 p.m. Enjoy an outdoor afternoon at the Mission San Juan Capistrano fountain while feeding koi fish. The event is fun for kids and families, and happens every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Friday, June 17

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

Saturday, June 18

YOGA ON THE FARM

9-10:15 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this outdoor yoga session with yogi Diana Christinson and teachers from Pacific Ashtanga Yoga Shala. Sessions will include breathing lessons, which you can practice while surrounded by green vegetation and the natural earth. Additional sessions will be held every Saturday in June. Participants must bring their own mat and towel to place on the ground, as well as RSVP online. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

MOVIE WITH A MISSION

5:30 p.m. Local nonprofit Surf and Turf Therapy, which uses equestrian and surf therapy to treat disabled children, is hosting its third outdoor movie screening and community gathering. Moana will be shown starting at 8 p.m., and there will be fun activities beforehand, including carnival games, line dance lessons, food and drink trucks, stories from patients, therapy horse visits, and more. Cost is $50 per car. Rancho Sierra Vista Equestrian Center, 31441 Avenida De La Vista, San Juan Capistrano. 949.312.7227. surfandturftherapy.org.

Sunday, June 19

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. The Rob Staley Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Soul jazz band Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will perform. Tickets are $30. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

