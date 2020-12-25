Getting Out Event Calendar: See Mission San Juan Capistrano Online

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26: VIRTUAL TOUR OF MISSION SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

1 p.m. Get a virtual tour of Mission San Juan Capistrano from the comfort of your home. The tour will be offered through Jan. 4, with the exception of Dec. 24-25. An expert guide will walk you through the historic grounds, and explain the stories behind the site. Available times are 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Call ahead to book. The tour cannot be scheduled online. 949.234.1306.

Photo: Collin Breaux

=

Saturday, Jan. 2

NIGHT OF LIGHTS OC

5-9 p.m. Experience a safe drive-thru holiday experience with winter wonderland lights, music, and other seasonal sights. Expect snow, Santa, and bubbles. Tickets can be purchased online. Days, times, and availability vary. Event is available through Jan. 10. OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Dr, Costa Mesa. nightoflightsoc.com.

Sunday, Jan. 3

ONLINE PAINT CLASS

1 p.m. The Paint Sesh will host a virtual paint event. The theme is “Under the Sea Turtles.” Get your own art supplies ready and settle in for a fun afternoon class. Admission is $15 per person. 562.762.3420. thepaintsesh.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

