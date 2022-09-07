Getting Out Event Calendar: Shea Center BBQ and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17: SHEA CENTER BBQ

4-10 p.m. The J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s annual barbecue fundraiser will be happening as usual. Bring the family for a night of games, fun and community connections. There will also be live music, a petting zoo and more. Tickets can be purchased online. The Shea Center, 26284 Oso Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.240.8441. sheacenter.org.

Kids will get a chance to meet animals up close during the petting zoo at this year’s Shea Center BBQ on Sept. 17. Photo: Courtesy of Pixel That! Photography

Friday, Sept. 9

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S

8-11 p.m. Irish band The American Wake will perform. Stop in to listen, dance and have a Friday night pint at this downtown pub. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, Sept. 10

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is free and open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6-9 p.m. Paul & Richard will perform. Stop in to listen and dance, perhaps after playing a round of golf. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

STAND-UP COMEDY

7:30 p.m. Have some laughs during this stand-up comedy show. Jim Taylor, Cathy Ladman and Jonny Loquasto will perform. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Sunday, Sept. 11

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. Cross Country Line will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

COMEDY NIGHT

8-9:30 p.m. Have some laughs during this stand-up comedy show. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Thursday, Sept. 15

CONSTITUTION WEEK CELEBRATION

1 p.m. The San Clemente Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will ring bells in celebration of Constitution Week, which recognizes the signing of the U.S. Constitution. This year marks the signing’s 235th anniversary. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.422.2704. sanclementeisland.californiadar.org.

Friday, Sept. 16

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Classic folk/pop rock group The Lovin’ Spoonful, known for “Summer in the City” and other hit songs, will perform. Tickets are $40. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Saturday, Sept. 17

INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEANUP

9-11 a.m. Join Stand Up to Trash at Baby Beach for a Beach Cleanup and Lunch & Learn to celebrate International Coastal Cleanup Day. International Coastal Cleanup Day was started as a way to raise awareness about the growing pollution on beaches of the world. Special guest speaker Julie Skoglund from International Bird Rescue will talk about wildlife rehab, from oil spills to fishing hooks and lines. Pre-registration is encouraged. Baby Beach, 24300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. standuptotrash@gmail.com. standuptotrash.com

MISSION CLUBHOUSE ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Bring the kids to Mission San Juan Capistrano for hands-on, fun educational activities in the Mission Clubhouse space. Youngsters can weave baskets, build structural arches with miniature blocks, and engage in more Mission-themed tasks. Clubhouse events are scheduled every day from Tuesday through Sunday. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Sunday, Sept. 18

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

2 p.m. Get ready to chuckle and watch actors perform in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse is staging Little Shop of Horrors, an adaptation of the classic Broadway musical and comedy film. The show runs through Oct. 2. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

TRIVIA TUESDAY

6:30 p.m. Selma’s hosts a trivia night every Tuesday. Assemble a two- to six-person team for a chance to test your knowledge. Call beforehand to reserve a table. Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, 31781 Camino Capistrano, #201, San Juan Capistrano. 949.429.3599. selmaspizza.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

SAN JUAN SUMMER NITES CONCERT

6-8 p.m. The free outdoor concert series presented by the City of San Juan Capistrano closes out its 2022 schedule with this year’s final show. Orange County rock band Tijuana Dogs will perform. Bring a lawn chair and blanket to relax while you soak up the music in downtown San Juan. There will also be food trucks, adult beverages for sale, and booths featuring local businesses and groups. A free trolley service will run that day from 4-9 p.m. Historic Town Center Park, 31872 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

Thursday, Sept. 22

5-COURSE DINNER AT YSIDORA

6 p.m. Enjoy a high-end, multicourse meal at Ysidora Restaurant & Lounge. The dinner will be paired with Ketel One Vodka & Botanicals and is hosted by Carl Nolet III. Reservations are $125 per adult and can be made online. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, 31692 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5720. ysidora.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

