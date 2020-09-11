Getting Out Event Calendar: Shea Center BBQ and Other Fun Happenings

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12-19: THE SHEA CENTER BBQ REIMAGINED

6 p.m. The annual Shea Center BBQ—normally an in-person event—is taking on a different form this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s fundraiser will be a week-long event starting with a drive-through celebration at The Shea Center with clients, staff and others. Other events are scheduled, culminating with the livestreamed program and auction on Sept. 19 at 6.m. Registration and more information are available online. 949.240.8441. sheacenter.org/bbq.



From left to right, Lauren Karg, Jaxlee Barton and Emily Barton participate in a past Shea Center BBQ event. The annual fundraiser in 2020 will be a week-long event featuring online activities due to the coronavirus health crisis. Photo: Pixel That! Photography.

=

Friday, Sept. 11

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S STATION

3-6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind with some live music at this downtown Irish pub. Grace Walker will perform. Hollywood Blonde will also perform later that night, from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Paddy’s Station Irish Pub, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Saturday, Sept. 12

FREE LIVESTREAMED CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

6 p.m. Enjoy a music show from The Coach House in the comfort of your own home. Ozzy Bloody Ozzy will perform. The event is free and will be livestreamed at alerttheglobe.com.

Friday, Sept. 18

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. The farmers market happens every Friday afternoon. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Sunday, Sept. 20

PIPER SUNDAY

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Southern California Uilleann Pipers Club is hosting a Zoom seminar featuring online discussion with guest speakers about Irish piping and music. Síle Friel will join this session from Ireland. A PayPal donation of $20 is suggested. socalpipers.com.