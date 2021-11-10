Getting Out Event Calendar: Sketch Tours at Mission San Juan Capistrano and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK: ON-SITE SKETCH TOUR AT THE MISSION

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

2 p.m. Take a tour of Mission San Juan Capistrano, and sketch what you see during the trip. The tours will go over basic techniques such as how to draw architecture, shapes, one- and two-point perspective, and shading. Guests are welcome to bring a small folding stool to sit on during the tour, though art materials will be provided. The sketch tours will be held on the third Friday of the month. Cost is $5 for the general public and $3 for Mission members. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Learn how to sketch while visiting Mission San Juan Capistrano on the third Friday of the month. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Fri, Nov. 12:

COAST FILM FESTIVAL

9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. The Coast Film Festival, an annual event in Laguna Beach that showcases adventure films from the land to the sea and all of the places in between, continues through Sunday, Nov. 14. Films are curated to entertain, inform, and inspire audiences of all ages. Through the power of film and storytelling, the festival aims to highlight the endeavors of the human spirit and raise awareness about the planet. Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. coastfilmfestival.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Guillermo Otero will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

BLUE13 DANCE COMPANY

7 p.m. Highly energetic and theatrical, Los Angeles-based Blue13 Dance Company will perform in a modern dance style that is inspired by the classical and cultural art forms of India. This performance takes place indoors in Casa Romantica’s Main Salon. Admission ranges from $35 to $40. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.

Sat, Nov. 13:

E-WASTE AND SHREDDING EVENT

8-11 a.m. Bring your old computers, printers, TV sets, and documents you need to shred at this free event held in the San Juan Capistrano City Hall parking lot. Goodwill will collect the e-waste and Southern California Shredding can handle documents. Visitors are asked to wear masks, bring items in a box or bag, and remain in their cars when arriving. San Juan Capistrano City Hall, 32400 Paseo Adelanto. 949.493.1171. sanjuancapistrano.org.

BREWHOUSE 7TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Noon-9 p.m. For seven years, The BrewHouse has been a popular local hangout where people go for drinks, trivia, and book club meetings—and now they’re inviting the community to celebrate their near-decade in business. Blues Problem and Jim Plays Dan will provide live music. There will also be a food truck and new BrewHouse merchandise available for purchase. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

AR WORKSHOP 4-YEAR ANNIVERSARY AND HOLIDAY PARTY

4-6:30 p.m. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano has survived the COVID-19 pandemic and four years of being in business, so they’re inviting you to come celebrate with them as the holiday season gets into gear. Drinks, snacks, crafts, shopping, and more will be available. Registration is required. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

Sunday, Nov. 14:

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. Neil Morrow Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Monday, Nov. 15:

OPEN HORSE RIDE

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy an open ride at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park every Monday, weather permitting. Two arenas are available at no cost, and all riding disciplines are welcome. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.299.7219. theridingpark.com.

WATER UTILITY TRANSFER RECEPTION

4-5 p.m. The City of San Juan Capistrano’s water utility system annexation into Santa Margarita Water District will be recognized with a reception at the city hall groundwater plant. The transfer has been in the works for years, and heralded by city and SMWD officials. For more information, contact city Senior Management Analyst Matisse Reischl at mreischl@sanjuancapistrano.org or SMWD spokesperson Nicole Stanfield at nicoless@smwd.com. San Juan Capistrano City Hall, 32400 Paseo Adelanto. 949.493.1171. smwd.com.

Thursday, Nov. 18:

THIRD THURSDAY ART EVENT

4-7 p.m. Every month on the third Thursday, join one of Mission Fine Art Gallery artists for a workshop or demonstration on the beautiful grounds of Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano. Martha Cowan will host a painting workshop, teaching participants how to make an 8×16 canvas of a holiday nutcracker. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, 31692 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5700. marriott.com.

Sat, Nov. 20:

E-BIKE SAFETY COURSE

9 a.m.-noon. The City of San Juan Capistrano will host a free e-bike safety course. League of American Bicyclist certified instructors from the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition will provide a course comprised of lecture and discussion, hands-on skills training in the city hall parking lot, and a one-hour guided ride in which participants will have the opportunity to test their newly developed skills Participants can register online. Priority registration will be given to San Juan Capistrano residents; nonresidents may be placed on a waiting list should interest exceed capacity. San Juan Capistrano City Hall, 32400 Paseo Adelanto. 949.493.1171. sdbikecoalition.org.

Sunday, Nov. 21:

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Blues guitarist Coco Montoya will perform. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Friday, Nov. 26:

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse is fully open again for a regular performance season, after being shut down throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday night is the premiere of A Christmas Story, a rendition of the classic holiday movie. The show runs through Dec. 19. Current health guidelines will be in place. All staff members and actors are fully vaccinated. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

