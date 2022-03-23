Getting Out Event Calendar: Spring Pop-Up Market and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, APRIL 2: SPRING POP-UP MARKET

9 a.m.-3 p.m. The San Juan Capistrano Historical Society will host another craft market event with vendors on-site to sell knickknacks and other goods. Come enjoy an outdoor spring weekend afternoon on one of California’s oldest streets. O’Neill Museum, 31831 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.8444. sjchistoricalsociety.com.

Browse an upcoming vendor market on Los Rios Street at the O’Neill Museum. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, March 25

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Have some laughs and watch actors perform in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse is staging PLAY ON!, a meta comedy about a theater group trying to rehearse a play and dealing with interference by the work’s author. The show runs through April 10. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT AT PADDY’S STATION

8-11 p.m. Grab a pint, order some fish and chips, and spend the night at a downtown Irish pub. Country music act 24K Country will perform. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, March 26

FIELD TRIP FEST

Noon-7 p.m. Sample craft beers, listen to live music, and enjoy an outdoor community gathering hosted by Docent Brewing and Brew Ha Ha Productions. There will also be food vendors if you’re hungry. While adult beverages will be available, the event is family-friendly. Tickets can be purchased online. Reata Park & Event Center, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. docentbrewing.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Helena Holleran & The Boys will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Sunday, March 27

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. Doo Wah Riders will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Wednesday, March 30

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

‘FLASHBACK WEDNESDAY’ MOVIE NIGHT

7 p.m. Travel back in time when the Regency Theatres’ downtown location screens Terminator 2: Judgment Day as part of their “Flashback Wednesdays” series. Tickets are $10. Regency Theatres San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 844.216.3767. regencymovies.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Actor Kiefer Sutherland, who has dabbled in music, will perform. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Friday, April 1

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

Saturday, April 2

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

Sunday, April 3

ART MARKET

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Casa Romantica is hosting an annual art market on it historic grounds. Check out items from local artists and artisans while enjoying a weekend afternoon by the sea. The event is free and open to the public. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.

