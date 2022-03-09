Getting Out Event Calendar: St. Joseph’s Day at Mission San Juan Capistrano and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, MARCH 19: ST. JOSEPH’S DAY AND RETURN OF THE SWALLOWS

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano is celebrating this traditional day with a ringing of the historic bells, live music, Native American presentations, and more. Visit the Mission website for ticket prices and more information. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Enjoy live music and a bell ringing at Mission San Juan Capistrano on March 19 for St. Joseph’s Day. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, March 11

HOOS’GOW DAY

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. The annual San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association tradition returns, right before the Swallows Day Parade. City slickers wandering around San Juan Capistrano will be thrown in “jail” if they’re not in Western wear. They can get out if they can pay “bail” by buying a Fiesta souvenir, which helps raise funds for the parade and related events, all in good fun. Downtown San Juan Capistrano. 949. 615.1920. swallowsparade.com.

Saturday, March 12

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

2 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. The Reflexx will perform. There will be a $30 cover at the door. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Sunday, March 13

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S INN

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. Road Kill Kings will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Thursday, March 17

INN AT MISSION SJC ART EVENT

4-6 p.m. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano hosts a public art demonstration on the third Thursday of every month. Kevin Davidson will demonstrate how to integrate oil painting knife techniques into a brush painting. The event is free, and tapas food and beverages will be available for purchase. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, 31692 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5700. innatthemissionsjc.com.

COUNTRY CONCERT AT THE RIDING PARK

6 p.m. Country music artist Jon Pardi will perform at The Outpost, San Juan Capistrano’s new music venue. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as the show will be outdoors. Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets can be obtained online. The Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. sanjuanoutpost.com.

Friday, March 18

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

Saturday, March 19

ECO TOTS

10-11:30 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on learning experience for young kids to learn about their community farm and sustainable agriculture. Bring the kids to learn about and see farm chickens, garden beds, plants, a greenhouse, and more. Tickets can be reserved online. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

SATURDAY NIGHT AT PADDY’S STATION

7-10 p.m. Grab a pint, order some fish and chips, and spend the night at a downtown Irish pub. Elvis impersonator OC Elvis will perform. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Sunday, March 20

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Reggae act Israel Vibration will perform. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

