SATURDAY, JANUARY 21: STAND-UP COMEDY NIGHT

7:30 p.m. Have some laughs during this stand-up comedy event. San Juan Capistrano community fixture Jim Taylor will perform, along with Daniel Eachus, Eddie Jarvis and Rachel Burch. Tickets are $21.50 for a table seat or $19.50 for the mezzanine section. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Friday, Jan. 13

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30-9:30 p.m. Tight Rope will perform. Stop in to listen and dance, perhaps after playing a round of golf. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

7 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

SHOWOFF! PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL

7:30 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse’s annual showcase for playwrights returns. There will be various 10-minute plays from different playwrights covering numerous genres—and the audience gets to vote for the winner. The festival runs through Jan. 15. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Bobby Gray and Fuel singer Brett Scallions will perform. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

FRIDAY NIGHT AT SWALLOW’S

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. Grand Junction Band will perform. Happy hour is from 4-7 p.m. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Saturday, Jan. 14

CAMPESINO BRUNCH

10 a.m.-noon. The Ecology Center is providing a preview of its upcoming café menu. The sneak peek will include a four-course, family-style meal. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

11 a.m. 3 Mile Radius will perform. Enjoy the entertainment on the outdoor patio while you chow down on food and sip drinks. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Sunday, Jan. 15

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S

6-9 p.m. Tricia Freeman will perform. Enjoy the music and have a pint at this downtown pub. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

NATIVE AMERICAN BASKET-WEAVING DEMONSTRATION

10 a.m.-noon. Want to learn how local Indigenous people craft a basket? On the third Wednesday of the month, local Native American representatives Teeter Marie Olivares Romero, Ellen Sue Olivares, Susie Fimbres, and Wanda Jo Gennaro will demonstrate the craft. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge when it comes to music, movies and other subjects. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Friday, Jan. 20

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Saturday, Jan. 21

HORSE SHOW AT THE RIDING PARK

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Check out the equestrian event happening in one of San Juan Capistrano’s premier open space destinations. The No Show is a chance for young horses or riders to get experience and for the public to watch them perform. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. 949.371.6158. theridingpark.com.

Monday, Jan. 23

BRIDGE GAME

12:30 p.m. The South Orange County Bridge Club hosts bridge games, Monday through Saturday. The club is a nonprofit owned by the members and welcomes people to use their minds and develop new friendships. They also offer classes for bridge players of different levels. 31461 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 205, San Juan Capistrano. galesenter@cox.net.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

TRIVIA TUESDAY

6-8 p.m. Come test your knowledge about different subjects during this trivia night held every Tuesday. The Dog Pawrk Brewing Company, 27122 Paseo Espada, Suite 904, San Juan Capistrano. 949.652.3379. thedogpawrk.beer.