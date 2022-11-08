Getting Out Event Calendar: Veterans Day Ceremony and More November Events

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11: VETERANS DAY CEREMONY

11 a.m. American Legion Post 721 is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who’ve served in the military. San Juan Capistrano Mayor Pro Tem Howard Hart, who was a Navy captain and in the Pentagon on 9/11, will be the keynote speaker. Free lunch will be served after the ceremony while supplies last. Veterans Park, 31852 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is an annual San Juan Capistrano tradition at Veterans Park and will happen, as usual, this Friday. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, Nov. 11

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30-9:30 p.m. Chris Daniels Project will perform. Stop in to listen and dance, perhaps after playing a round of golf. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 555 North El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S

8-11 p.m. British Invasion will perform. Enjoy the music and have a pint at this downtown pub. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, Nov. 12

SUP YOGA IN DANA POINT HARBOR

8-9:30 a.m. iHeartYoga has partnered with Westwind Sailing to offer a unique 90-minute paddle and yoga workshop. The first 30 minutes of the class is spent paddling, and the rest is an actual yoga practice on the board. This workshop is for all skill levels. Dana Point Harbor, 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. iheartyoga.org.

FALL CRAFT MARKET

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Check out the candles, jewelry and other craft items on sale during this autumn market show. Artists and authors will also have works for sale. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

BREWHOUSE 8TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Noon-9 p.m. Come order some drinks and enjoy live entertainment to help The BrewHouse celebrate turning 8 years old. Gie Few will play from 1:30-2:30 p.m., and Kids of Charlemagne will perform from 3-5 p.m. There will be a special list of brews on tap and raffle prizes. There is no cover charge, but the event is for people 21 and older, so don’t bring the kids. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

STAND-UP COMEDY

7:30 p.m. Have some laughs during this stand-up comedy show. Jim Taylor, Don Friesen, Mary Gallagher and Jeff Zaret will perform. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Sunday, Nov. 13

OTRA MAS FUNDRAISER

1-4 p.m. Members of American Legion Post 281 will be on hand for this Top Gun-themed event, which is raising funds for San Juan Capistrano-based equine therapy nonprofit Otra Mas. There will be wine, entertainment and more. Bistro K, 30100 Town Center Drive, Laguna Niguel. lnpost281.org.

MILPA MUSIC FESTIVAL

1-7 p.m. Relax with some mellow music while learning about farming and enjoying the outdoors. There will be food, interactive art projects, crafts and more. The festival will also be held on Saturday, Nov. 12. Check online for ticket prices. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Put on your cowboy hat and boots and get ready to enjoy all the Western-style fun at one of San Juan Capistrano’s best-known dive bars and country music spots. Sean Oilu & The Coastline Cowboys will perform at the venue for the first time. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Monday, Nov. 14

BRIDGE GAME

12:30 p.m. The South Orange County Bridge Club hosts bridge games, Monday through Saturday. The club is a nonprofit owned by the members and welcomes people to use their minds and develop new friendships. They also offer classes for bridge players of different levels. 31461 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 205, San Juan Capistrano. galesenter@cox.net.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

PAINT A NUTCRACKER WITH ARTIST MARTHA COWAN

4-7 p.m. Get the holiday season started by painting a seasonal nutcracker figure. Artist Martha Cowan will guide this workshop, which is tailored to people who have never painted before. Cost is $75 and includes materials. Tapas food and beverages will also be available for purchase. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26907 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5700. eventbrite.com.

Friday, Nov. 18

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Selly and the Stray will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT STILLWATER

9 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Straight 78, a ’70s funk, soul and R&B band, will perform. StillWater Spirits & Sounds, 24701 Del Prado, Dana Point. 949.661.6003. danapointstillwater.com.

Saturday, Nov. 19

LOW-COST PET VACCINE CLINIC

4-5:30 p.m. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano is offering this clinic. There will be discounted vaccination packages, microchips, physical exams, prescription flea control, fecal exams and diagnostic testing available on-site. No appointment needed, and walk-ins are welcome. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano, 32022 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 800.988.8387. vetcarepetclinic.com.

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. The musical faceoff show, Beatles vs. Stones—which pays tribute to the classic British bands—will perform. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Sunday, Nov. 20

CREER FUNDRAISER CONCERT

6-10 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of musician Slim Man, along with a buffet, during this benefit event. Funds raised will go to CREER Comunidad y Familia, a San Juan Capistrano-based nonprofit that holds afterschool tutoring sessions and food giveaways for underprivileged members of the community. Tickets are $75. San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge when it comes to music, movies and other subjects. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

