Getting Out Event Calendar: Virtual Reservoir Dedication and More

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9: VIRTUAL TRAMPAS CANYON RESERVOIR DEDICATION

9 a.m. Join the Santa Margarita Water District for an online dedication event for the Trampas Canyon Reservoir and Dam, under construction south of Ortega Highway. The reservoir will store recycled water as part of water conservation efforts. Register online. 949.459.6420. form.jotform.com/smwd/trampasdedication.



A dedication for the new water reservoir is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Collin Breaux.. Photo: Collin Breaux

=

Friday, Sept. 25

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

3-6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind with live music on the outdoor patio at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Sawyer Auger will perform. Matt Akiona will also perform later that night, from 7-10 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S STATION

7:30-10:30 p.m. Order fish and chips, grab a pint and relax to live outdoor music at this downtown Irish pub. Hollywood Blonde will perform. Paddy’s Station Irish Pub, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, Sept. 26

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Take part in a Lion Nation Disc Golf Tournament at the JSerra Catholic High School athletic campus. Bring the family out for a day of fresh air. Spots are limited, and paid registration is available online. JSerra Catholic High School, 26351 Junipero Serra Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9307. jserra.org.

LOW-COST PET VACCINE CLINIC

3:30-5 p.m. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano is offering this clinic. There will be discounted vaccination packages, microchips, physical exams, prescription flea control, fecal exams and diagnostic testing available on-site. No appointment needed, and walk-ins are welcome. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano, 32022 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 800.988.8387. vetcarepetclinic.com.

Sunday, Sept. 27

PIPER SUNDAY

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Southern California Uilleann Pipers Club is hosting a Zoom seminar featuring online discussion with guest speakers about Irish piping and music. Joey Abarta will join this session from Boston. A PayPal donation of $20 is suggested. socalpipers.com.

‘SWANNER’ SUNDAYS

1-4 p.m. A Stone’s Throw Winery hosts a free admission event on the last Sunday of the month. There will be live entertainment and food available for purchase. A Stone’s Throw Winery, 29943 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.2063. astonesthrowwinery.com.

Friday, Oct. 2

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Saturday, Oct. 3

LIVESTREAMED COMEDY

7 p.m. The Council on Aging Southern California will host their annual event “An Evening of Comedy” through livestream on YouTube and Facebook this year. Jay Mohr, Fritz Coleman and Frances Dilorinzo will perform. The event intends to raise funds for the Council on Aging and the SmileMakers Holiday Gift Program. Registration is encouraged. 714.479.0107. coasc.org.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Sunday, Oct. 4

SUP YOGA IN DANA POINT HARBOR

8 a.m. Combine the best parts of paddleboarding and yoga with stand-up paddleboard yoga, while enjoying the lush view at Baby Beach and other waterfront spots. Participants will be provided a board and paddle and over an hour of instruction, and must know how to swim. Sunscreen and swimwear are recommended. Online registration is required. Westwind Sailing, 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point. 949.945.9891. socalpaddleyoga.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

WINE-DOWN WEDNESDAY WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Brush up on your craftsmanship skills with this woodworking DIY class. Potential projects include wood signs, bath trays or photo frames. Register online to reserve a class seat. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2, San Juan Capistrano. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.