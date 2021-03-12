Getting Out Event Calendar: Virtual Return of the Swallows Celebration at Mission San Juan Capistrano

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
EDITOR’S PICK:
FRIDAY, MARCH 19: VIRTUAL ST. JOSEPH’S DAY & RETURN OF THE SWALLOWS CELEBRATION
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano is offering an online event to celebrate St. Joseph’s Day and the annual return of San Juan Capistrano’s legendary swallows this year. The event will feature remarks from Mission Executive Director Mechelle Lawrence Adams, a lecture about the swallows, and more. Mission Basilica School will also give a presentation and performances. In-person events with limited capacity, pandemic guidelines, and varying hours will also be held. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.
=
Thursday, March 18
VIRTUAL COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT PANEL WITH SCE
5:30-8:30 p.m. Join Southern California Edison in this meeting regarding the Action for Spent Fuel Solutions. RSVP at songscommunity.com.
comments (0)