Getting Out Event Calendar: Weekend Trail Hike and More

SATURDAY, FEBURARY 26: MORNING COFFEE & PATRIOT HILL HIKE

7-9 a.m. The San Juan Capistrano Open Space Foundation is hosting a weekend morning hike up to the Patriot Hill flag. Free coffee will be provided by Hidden House Coffee, and hiking gear will also be available. Explore the outdoors on the Las Ramblas trails and learn about the Open Space Foundation, which seeks to preserve the natural beauty of San Juan Capistrano. Las Ramblas trailhead, Camino Las Ramblas, San Juan Capistrano. sjcopenspacefoundation.org.

Explore the Las Ramblas trail system and Patriot Hill during a Saturday morning community hike. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, February 25

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. The Darden Sisters will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, February 26

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

7 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

SATURDAY NIGHT AT PADDY’S STATION

8-11 p.m. Grab a pint, order some fish and chips, and spend the night at a downtown Irish pub. Systerian will perform. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Sunday, February 27

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S INN

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. Shawn Jones will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Wednesday, March 2

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

Friday, March 4

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

8 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. ABBA tribute band ABBAFAB will perform. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Saturday, March 5

ECO TOTS

10-11:30 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on learning experience for young kids to learn about their community farm and sustainable agriculture. Bring the kids to learn about and see farm chickens, garden beds, plants, a greenhouse, and more. Tickets can be reserved online. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

EL PRESIDENTÉ BALL

6-10 p.m. The San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association hosts the annual El Presidenté Ball, another celebration leading into the return of the Swallows Day Parade. Participants are encouraged to wear their best and most colorful Western outfits. Be prepared for dancing, live music, and good food. Tickets are $70, and can be purchased at Fiesta Association meetings or on their website. El Adobe de Capistrano, 31891 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949. 615.1920. swallowsparade.com.

Wednesday, March 9

MISSION GARDEN TOUR

10-10:30 a.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano will hold tours of their gardens on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Gardening Angel volunteers will guide visitors through the gardens on the historic grounds. The tour is free, with admission. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

‘FLASHBACK WEDNESDAY’ MOVIE NIGHT

7 p.m. Come out to play when the Regency Theatres downtown location screens the classic film The Warriors as part of their “Flashback Wednesdays” series. Tickets are $10. Regency Theatres San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 844.216.3767. regencymovies.com.

