Getting Out Event Calendar: WinterScape at the Riding Park and More

Compiled by staff

Featured photo: Collin Breaux

EDITOR'S PICK:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10-THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23: WINTERSCAPE

Times vary. Enjoy live music, appearances by Santa, ice skating, ice curling, and more throughout December during this new event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.299.7219. sanjuanoutpost.com.

Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12

DRIVE-THROUGH DONATION DROPOFF

Noon-3 p.m. Bring donations for clothes, non-perishable foods, non-violent toys, and household items to benefit Laura’s House, Project Hope Alliance, and Thomas House Family Shelter. There will be live music, and donations will be collected in The Coach House parking lot. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano.

Sunday, December 12

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

2 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse is fully open again for a regular performance season, after being shut down throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Come see A Christmas Story, a rendition of the classic holiday movie. The show runs through Dec. 19. Current health guidelines will be in place. All staff members and actors are fully vaccinated. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Thursday, December 16

THIRD THURSDAY ART EVENT

4-6 p.m. Every month on the third Thursday, join a Mission Fine Art Gallery artist for a workshop or demonstration on the beautiful grounds of Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano. Jennifer Matthews will teach participants how to make a ready-to-hang canvas ornament. Enjoy tapas and a glass of wine while you get into the creative holiday spirit. Reservations can be made online. Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, 31692 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5700. marriott.com.

Friday, December 17

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

3 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Selly & The Stray will perform. Anesha Rose will perform later in the day at 7 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, December 18

MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. Feed the Kitty Band will perform. The James Kelly Band will also perform inside at 9 p.m., and Marie J outside at 8 p.m. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Sunday, December 19

MUSIC AT PADDY’S STATION

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Michael Kelly will play Irish songs on the patio. English Joe will play later in the day, from 6-9 p.m. Drop by, order a pint and some fish and chips, and relax while enjoying the view of downtown San Juan Capistrano, as well as seeing faces old and new. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.301.2276. paddysstation.com.

