Getting Out: Your Event Calendar for April

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Compiled by staff

Featured photo: Courtesy of George Dolgikh/Pexels

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, APRIL 9: SPRING ‘EGGSTRAVAGANZA’

10 a.m.-noon. Come enjoy egg hunts, face paintings, a puppet show, and more. The City of San Juan Capistrano is hosting this event, with assistance from local groups. The activities are free and geared toward children ages 2-12. Free trolley services will be provided for the event, north and south of the downtown area and Los Rios Park. Los Rios Park, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.

Friday, April 8

LIVE THEATER AT CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE

7:30 p.m. Have some laughs and watch actors perform in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse is staging PLAY ON!, a meta comedy about a theater group trying to rehearse a play and dealing with interference by the work’s author. The show runs through April 10. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT AT PADDY’S STATION

8-11 p.m. Grab a pint, order some fish and chips, and spend the night at a downtown Irish pub. Eric Clapton tribute act Slow Hand will perform. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, April 9

SEED CONNECTION

9-10 a.m. The Ecology Center is providing this hands-on lab about soil and seeds, so people can learn about gardening, saving seeds, and which food is appropriate to grow in a given season. The event is open to all ages, so you can learn something whether you have a kid just developing a green thumb or you are an adult looking to grow more plants in the backyard. The event is free. The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. theecologycenter.org.

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

3 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Jah Mex will perform. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth near the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Sunday, April 10

SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SWALLOW’S

2-6 p.m. Come enjoy a drink and enjoy some live music at this famous downtown bar. The Big Fat Steve Band will perform. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Wednesday, April 13

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE BREWHOUSE

6:30-8:30 p.m. The BrewHouse hosts a trivia night every Wednesday. Test your knowledge with friends, or show up solo and join a team. The BrewHouse, 31896 Plaza Drive, Suite D3, San Juan Capistrano. 949.481.6181. brewhousesjc.com.

BACKYARD OPEN MIC NIGHT AT KNUCKLEHEADS

8-10 p.m. Knuckleheads’ backyard is open for food, drinks and live music. Performers of all skill levels are welcome. If you are a musician, do stand-up comedy or the spoken word, this is the place to be on Wednesday nights. So, come down, grab a drink and go for it. Knuckleheads Sports Bar, 1717 North El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. knuckleheadsmusic.com.

Friday, April 15

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

‘FRI-YAY FUN’ WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Spend a Friday night crafting a unique item to call your own. Customize a wood sign, bath tray, photo frame, or other item during this hands-on workshop. Registration can be done beforehand online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT SAN JUAN HILLS GOLF CLUB

6:30 p.m. Family Style will perform. Have fun, grab some drinks, and dance during this local performance. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.565.4855. sanjuanhillsgolf.com.

Saturday, April 16

E-WASTE, SHREDDING AND COMPOST GIVEAWAY

7-10 a.m. Are you looking to get rid of an old cell phone, computer, microwave, or other electronic items? If so, the City of San Juan Capistrano is hosting an event in which you can do so. Come get rid of your defunct items for free. The secure destruction of personal information will also be available, as will compost while supplies last. Reata Park, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.487.4307. sanjuancapistrano.org.

Sunday, April 17

CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

7 p.m. Live music is featured at this popular South Orange County venue. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn will perform. Tickets are $39.50. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Coach House, 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.496.8930. thecoachhouse.com.

Wednesday, April 20

‘FLASHBACK WEDNESDAY’ MOVIE NIGHT

7 p.m. Travel back in time when the Regency Theatres’ downtown location screens Dazed and Confused as part of their “Flashback Wednesdays” series. Tickets are $10. Regency Theatres San Juan Capistrano, 26762 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 844.216.3767. regencymovies.com.

Thursday, April 21

VIRTUAL SWALLOW LECTURE

11 a.m.-noon. Biological science professor and swallow expert Dr. Charles Brown will give an online lecture about San Juan Capistrano’s famous bird. The talk is part of Mission San Juan Capistrano’s monthlong virtual Earth Day celebration. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

HISTORIC ADOBE LECTURE

1-3 p.m. Ione R. Stiegler, principal architect for IS Architecture, will speak at a San Juan Capistrano Docent Society meeting. Stiegler is a leading expert in historic adobe and earthen structures and will present her firm’s work in restoring and rehabilitating both the local Blas Aguilar and Montanez Adobes. San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. 949.551.1914.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

