Getting Out: Your Event Calendar for August

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22: CAMIN-O-THON

7 p.m. Camino Real Playhouse will host an online entertainment show called Camin-O-Thon. There will be comedy, singing and more. The community theater is closed to in-person audiences until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can be made at caminorealplayhouse.org. Watch Camin-O-Thon at facebook.com/caminoplayhouse.

The show will virtually go on for Camino Real Playhouse with their online Camin-O-Thon entertainment show on Saturday, Aug. 22. Photo: Collin Breaux

Friday, Aug. 14

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

3-6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind with some live music on the outdoor patio at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Mike O’Bryan will perform. Nicolas Fresard will also perform later that night, from 7 to 10 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

FANDANGO FRIDAY

6-9 p.m. Grab some food and wine, and relax. Fandango Fridays will be held on the second Friday of the month. Seating is first-come, first-served, but lawn chairs are also welcome. A Stone’s Throw Winery, 29943 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.2063.

Saturday, Aug. 15

FAMILY FUN WOOD WORKSHOP

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring the family to make a wood project. Options include a plank wood sign, wood clock or photo frame. Customize your project with your choice of designer paints and non-toxic stain colors. Registration is online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2, San Juan Capistrano. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

LOW-COST PET VACCINE CLINIC

3:30-5 p.m. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano is offering this clinic. There will be discounted vaccination packages, microchips, physical exams, prescription flea control, fecal exams and diagnostic testing available on-site. No appointment needed, and walk-ins are welcome. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano, 32022 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 800.988.8387. vetcarepetclinic.com.

Sunday, Aug.16

LADERA RANCH FARMER’S MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Check out the farmer’s market and enjoy the food trucks on site. Hosted by the Ladera Rancho Chamber of Commerce. Ladera Ranch Middle School, 29551 Sienna Pkwy, Ladera Ranch. 949.354.2055. laderaranchochamber.org.

Monday, Aug. 17

AMERICAN LEGION POST 721 MONTHLY MEETING

6 p.m. American Legion Post 721 San Juan Capistrano will hold a monthly meeting. Nydegger Building, 31421 La Matanza Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.285.2212. legion.org.

Thursday, Aug. 20

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S

7:30-10:30 p.m. Order some fish and chips, grab a pint and relax with live entertainment at Paddy’s Station, the new downtown Irish pub. English Joe will perform. Paddy’s Station, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Friday, Aug. 21

FARMER’S MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the new farmer’s market in town. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. The farmer’s market happens every Friday afternoon. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

FREE LIVESTREAMED CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

6 p.m. Enjoy a Black Crowes tribute show from The Coach House in the comfort of your own home. Tribute band The Black Crowes Revival will perform. The event is free and on livestream. View the show at alerttheglobe.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Saturday, Aug. 22

COMMUNITY PACK WALK

6-7:30 p.m. The La Pawz Dog Team is hosting a community pack walk for dog owners at Laguna Niguel Regional Park. Participants are encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear mask. La Paz Sports Park, 28051 La Paz Road, Laguna Niguel.

Sunday, Aug. 23

LUNCH RIDE OUT TO DUDLEY’S FAMOUS BAKERY

7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The Orange Coast Chapter of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) is hosting a motorcycle ride out to Dudley’s Famous Bakery and Deli in Santa Ysabel. The ride will start out at Sendero Marketplace in Rancho Mission Viejo. The end time is approximate. Sendero Marketplace, 30721 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo. ochog.org.

PIPER SUNDAY

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Southern California Uilleann Pipers Club is hosting a Zoom seminar featuring online discussion with guest speakers about Irish piping and music. David Power will join this session from Ireland. A PayPal donation of $20 is suggested. socalpipers.com.