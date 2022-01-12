Getting Out: Your Event Calendar for January 2022

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured photo: Monica Silvestre

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14-SUNDAY, JANUARY 16: SHOWOFF! 2022 INTERNATIONAL PLAYWRITING FESTIVAL

7:30 and 2 p.m. (check times for specific days). Camino Real Playhouse is hosting the last weekend for this festival. There will be seven 10-minute plays from various playwrights and directors, and the audience gets to vote for the winner. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.

Friday, January 21

ON-SITE SKETCH TOUR AT THE MISSION

2 p.m. Take a tour of Mission San Juan Capistrano and sketch what you see during the trip. The tours will go over basic techniques such as how to draw architecture, shapes, one- and two-point perspective, and shading. Guests are welcome to bring a small folding stool to sit on during the tour; art materials will be provided. The sketch tours will be held on the third Friday of the month. Cost is $5 for the general public and $3 for Mission members. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Sunday, January 23

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

11 a.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind while listening to live music at Trevor’s at the Tracks. 3 Mile Radius will perform. Roderick Chambers and Guillermo Otero will perform later in the day at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

