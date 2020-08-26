Getting Out: Your Event Calendar for Late August/Early September

Compiled by staff

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4: FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. The farmers market happens every Friday afternoon. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.



Fresh produce is available at a farmers market held every Friday in San Juan Capistrano. Photo courtesy of Katie Hibbard.

Friday, Aug. 28

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

3-6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind with some live music on the outdoor patio at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Sawyer Auger will perform. Kai Kalama will also perform later that night, from 7-10 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, Aug. 29

LOW-COST PET VACCINE CLINIC

3:30-5 p.m. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano is offering this clinic. There will be discounted vaccination packages, microchips, physical exams, prescription flea control, fecal exams and diagnostic testing available on-site. No appointment needed, and walk-ins are welcome. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano, 32022 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 800.988.8387. vetcarepetclinic.com.

FREE LIVESTREAMED CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

6 p.m. Enjoy a music show from The Coach House in the comfort of your own home. Liquid Circus will perform. The event is free and available on livestream. View the show at alerttheglobe.com.

Sunday, Aug. 30

PIPER SUNDAY

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Southern California Uilleann Pipers Club is hosting a Zoom seminar featuring online discussion with guest speakers about Irish piping and music. Mick O’Brien will join this session from Ireland. A PayPal donation of $20 is suggested. socalpipers.com.

‘SWANNER’ SUNDAYS

1-4 p.m. A Stone’s Throw Winery hosts a free admission event on the last Sunday of the month. There will be live entertainment and food available for purchase. A Stone’s Throw Winery, 29943 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.2063. astonesthrowwinery.com.

Saturday, Sept. 5

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.