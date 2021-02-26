Getting Out: Your Event Calendar for Late February and Early March

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Compiled by staff

EDITOR’S PICK:

FRIDAY, MARCH 5: ONLINE TOUR OF MISSION SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

3 p.m. Mission San Juan Capistrano is offering online guided tours of its historic grounds every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Learn about the history and see the charming grounds and gardens of this South Orange County landmark. Cost is $45 for up to four devices, and the Zoom tour lasts up to an hour. Reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance. Check the Mission website for exact hours. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

Experience the beauty and legacy of Mission San Juan Capistrano from home with a virtual tour. Photo: Collin Breaux.



Saturday, Feb. 27

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

