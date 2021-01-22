Getting Out: Your Event Calendar for Late January and Early February

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Compiled by staff
SATURDAY, JANUARY 23: VIRTUAL ROUNDTABLE WITH CAMINO REAL PLAYHOUSE
11 a.m. Camino Real Playhouse staff will discuss how they’re continuing on despite not being able to host any live theater performances during the global health crisis, as part of an OC Theatre Roundtable hosted by OC Theatre Guild and Project La Femme. The event will be live-streamed on social media. facebook.com/octheatreguild.
Monday, Feb. 8
GRIEF SUPPORT MEETING
6:30-8 p.m. People in grieving can connect and support one another in this Zoom meeting, hosted by Pacific Coast Church. Talk to others who understand the pain and experience of losing a loved one. The meeting is part of a 13-week series. Cost is $15. 949.940.2600. griefshare.org.
