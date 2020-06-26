Getting Out: Your Event Calendar for Late June and Early July

With businesses and other sectors gradually reopening as part of a phased statewide easing of restrictions, our event calendar listing has returned. Swallow’s Inn has reopened for patrons and is hosting live music on the second Saturday of every month. The City of San Juan Capistrano also has a drive-in fireworks show. Here are some other happenings to fill out your calendar, including digital events.

Friday, June 26

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: BURGER MONSTER

5-7 p.m. Take the family out to enjoy hearty burgers. Ladera Ranch Community Services is partnering with Burger Monster Food Truck for this mouth-watering event. Choose from a variety of monster-themed burgers, including the Dracula with Pepper Jack cheese and roasted garlic-jalapeno sauce. Founder’s Park parking lot, 28275 Avendale Boulevard, Ladera Ranch. 949.388.8300. laderalife.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8-9:30 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Saturday, June 27

FREE SHREDDING AND E-WASTE EVENT

9 a.m.-noon. Bring old televisions, computers, printers and other electronic waste items you no longer need, as well as documents you want to shred. Save your spot by pre-registering online or texting/calling. El Conejo Park, 25698 Creek Dr., Laguna Hills. 949.382.0636. marthahaecherlhomes.com/recycling-event.

Sunday, June 28

PIPER SUNDAY

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Southern California Uilleann Pipers Club is hosting a Zoom seminar featuring online discussion with guest speakers about Irish piping and music. Jimmy O’Brien-Moran will join this session from Ireland. A PayPal donation of $20 is suggested. socalpipers.com.

SWANNER SUNDAYS

1-4 p.m. A Stone’s Throw Winery hosts a free-admission event featuring live entertainment and food for purchase every last Sunday of the month at what was once the historic Swanner House in San Juan. An RSVP is appreciated but not required. Email events@giracci.com to RSVP. A Stone’s Throw Winery, 29943 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.2063. astonesthrowwinery.com.

LOW-COST PET VACCINE CLINIC

3:30-5 p.m. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano is offering this clinic. There will be discounted vaccination packages, microchips, physical exams, prescription flea control, fecal exams and diagnostic testing available on site. No appointment needed, and walk-ins are welcome. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano, 32022 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 800.988.8387. vetcarepetclinic.com.

Tuesday, June 30

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

6-9 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of Jeff Brinkman at Trevor’s at the Tracks in downtown San Juan Capistrano. Order a meal, enjoy the view from the outdoor patio and watch as people pass through the recently renovated Verdugo Street. Trevor’s is implementing new health measures during the pandemic, so you’re in safe hands. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT

7 p.m. The City of San Juan Capistrano is hosting movie nights at the riding park. Parking registration is required for this event and it is free to all residents. Gates open at 7 p.m. and show time is 8:30. Visit the city website for information on registration and movie titles. Additional movie nights will be on July 11 and Aug. 8. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1171. sanjuancapistrano.org.

Friday, July 3

LIVE MUSIC AT BELLANTE FAMILY WINERY

6-8 p.m. Listen to the acoustic sounds of Dan Forster, who plays a blend of soft rock, country and folk songs from the 1960s to the present. 23854 Via Fabricante, Mission Viejo. 949.716.6677. bellantefamilywinery.com.

Saturday, July 4

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. New social-distancing guidelines have been put in place, including a requirement that all attendants must wear face masks. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

HERITAGE BARBECUE OPENING

11 a.m. The long-awaited opening of Heritage Barbecue’s brick-and-mortar store at the former Mission Grill property is finally happening. The barbecue spot opens at 11 a.m. daily and closes when they sell out, with hours likely varying day to day. Orders are first-come, first-served and masks are required. No cash; credit or debit only. 31721 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. instagram.com/heritagebarbecue.

LIVE MUSIC AT KNUCKLEHEADS

8-11 p.m. Celebrate the Fourth of July by watching rock band Axxis perform. Knuckleheads Sports Bar and Grill, 1717 N El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.492.2410. knuckleheadssportsbar.com.