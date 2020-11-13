Getting Out: Your Event Calendar for November

Compiled by staff

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15: SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH UNDER COVER

1-4 p.m. Under Cover will provide live outdoor music with renditions of your Top 40 favorites. Admission is $40, which includes lunch. There will be a cash bar. Tickets will not be available at the door, so call or text to reserve an entry wristband. The Swanner House at A Stone’s Throw Winery, 29943 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.291.5115.

The Swanner House at a Stone’s Throw Winery will be a fun spot on Sunday. Photo: Scott Schmitt

Friday, Nov. 13

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

3-6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind with live music on the outdoor patio at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Mike O’Bryan will perform. Will Heard will also perform that night, from 7-10 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Saturday, Nov. 14

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Saturday, Nov. 21

SWING DANCE LESSON AT PADDY’S

6-7 p.m. Learn how to swing dance, then enjoy live music. Cost is $5. Grab a pint and order some fish and chips. Paddy’s Station Irish Pub, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.