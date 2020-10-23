Getting Out: Your Event Calendar for October

EDITOR’S PICK:

SATURDAY, OCT. 31: PADDY’S STATION HALLOWEEN PARTY

7-10:30 p.m. Celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year at this downtown Irish pub. The DeLoreans will provide live music, and there will be a costume contest. Grab a pint and order some fish and chips. Paddy’s Station Irish Pub, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Put on your best costume for the Halloween party at Paddy’s Station. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Friday, Oct. 23

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

6-9 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind with live music on the outdoor patio at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Sawyer Auger will perform. Kai Kalama will also perform that night, from 7-10 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Saturday, Oct. 24

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

PUMPKIN PATCH AT ZOOMARS

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Pick out a Halloween pumpkin at ZOOMARS Petting Zoo. The patch event runs through Oct. 31, and weekday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ZOOMARS Petting Zoo, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.831.6550. zoomars.com.

LOW-COST PET VACCINE CLINIC

3:30-5 p.m. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano is offering this clinic. There will be discounted vaccination packages, microchips, physical exams, prescription flea control, fecal exams and diagnostic testing available on-site. No appointment needed, and walk-ins are welcome. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano, 32022 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 800.988.8387. vetcarepetclinic.com.

Sunday, Oct. 25

PIPER SUNDAY

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Southern California Uilleann Pipers Club is hosting a Zoom seminar featuring online discussion with guest speakers about Irish piping and music. Piping historian Barry O’Neill will join this session from Encino. A PayPal donation of $20 is suggested. socalpipers.com.

‘SWANNER’ SUNDAYS

1-4 p.m. A Stone’s Throw Winery hosts a free admission event on the last Sunday of the month. There will be live entertainment and food available for purchase. A Stone’s Throw Winery, 29943 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.2063. astonesthrowwinery.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

WALK-IN FLU VACCINATION CLINIC

10 a.m.-2 p.m. The City of San Juan Capistrano is hosting this one-day clinic, in partnership with the Orange County Health Department and Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s office. Adults 18 and older are welcome to get a flu vaccination at the no-cost clinic. Social distancing will be in place, including an outdoor check-in area and spaced-out waiting spot. Curbside service will also be available to accommodate mobility challenges. San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.6380. sanjuancapistrano.org.

Friday, Oct. 30

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Saturday, Oct. 31

MYSTERY GAME NIGHT & COSTUME CONTEST

3-5 p.m. Connect-OC Coalition is hosting a mystery game and costume contest over Zoom on Halloween. Costumes are asked to be tactful, and a discussion about mental health will also be held. A Zoom link will be sent upon registration. The event is free. eventbrite.com.

DRACULA RADIO THEATRE

7:30 p.m. The Camino Real Playhouse presents an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula on Halloween night. The radio adaptation incorporates actors and sound effects. The event is free, and link information is to be announced. 949.489.8082. caminorealplayhouse.org.