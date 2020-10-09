Getting Out: Your Event Calendar for October

EDITOR’S PICK:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16-MONDAY, OCT. 26: ONLINE AUCTION FOR THE MISSION

Mission San Juan Capistrano is hosting fundraising events in October. Photo: Collin Breaux.

8 a.m-noon. Bid in a fall fundraiser for Mission San Juan Capistrano. The auction begins on Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 a.m. and ends on Monday, Oct. 26, at noon. Patrons are also welcome to reserve a private picnic for up to six people on Sat, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, with funds going to assist the Mission during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. missionsjc.com.

=

Friday, Oct. 9

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

3-6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind with live music on the outdoor patio at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Mike O’Bryan will perform. Will Heard will also perform later that night, from 7-10 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT PADDY’S STATION

7-10:30 p.m. Order fish and chips, grab a pint and relax to live music at this downtown Irish pub. Arena Red will perform. Paddy’s Station Irish Pub, 26701 Verdugo Street, Suite B, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3400. paddysstation.com.

Saturday, Oct. 10

PUMPKIN PATCH AT ZOOMARS

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pick out a Halloween pumpkin at ZOOMARS Petting Zoo. The patch event runs through Oct. 31, and weekday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ZOOMARS Petting Zoo, 31791 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.831.6550. zoomars.com.

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. Those attending are encouraged to practice responsible social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory but are recommended. No cars in before 8:30 a.m. Cars should enter and leave slowly and quietly—no revving, speeding or burnouts. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

Thursday, Oct. 15

ORANGE COUNTY VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Job seekers can visit online booths and connect with employers through video conferences. 714.241.4900. oconestop.com.

JSERRA VIRTUAL COLLEGE FAIR

6-8 p.m. JSerra Catholic High School’s 10th annual College Fair is going digital this year. Participants can meet admissions representatives and learn about the college application experience and requirements. Attendees are asked to register beforehand. 949.493.9307. jserra.org.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Friday, Oct. 16

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the farmers market in town every Friday afternoon. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

Saturday, Oct. 17

HAPPY HOUR WOOD WORKSHOP

2:30-5:30 p.m. Brush up on your craftsmanship skills with this woodworking DIY class. Potential projects include wood signs, bath trays or photo frames. Register online to reserve a class seat. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2, San Juan Capistrano. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com.

Sunday, Oct. 18

PIPER SUNDAY

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Southern California Uilleann Pipers Club is hosting a Zoom seminar featuring online discussion with guest speakers about Irish piping and music. Pamela Schweblin will join this session. A PayPal donation of $20 is suggested. socalpipers.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

KIDS’ THEATRE WORKSHOP

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Children can learn about acting, dancing, script writing and other performance skills during a six-week series of classes held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The classes begin on Oct. 20 and will follow pandemic safety guidelines. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. capistranoactingacademy.org.