Getting Out: Your Event Planner for July

SUNDAY, JULY 12: DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT

8:30 p.m. If you’re looking for entertainment options during the social distancing era, or just feeling nostalgic for the days of drive-in movies, check out this drive-in movie night at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park. Sunday’s movie is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Other drive-in movie nights at the park are available. 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano. cinemapopups.com.

Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Friday, July 10

FRI-YAY FUN WOOD WORKSHOP

6-9 p.m. Work on a wood project with this DIY project workshop. Project options include wood or porch signs, wood clock, or wood tray. Customize your project with designer paints and non-toxic colors. Register online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2, San Juan Capistrano. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com/sanjuancapistrano.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet up at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

FREE LIVE-STREAMED CONCERT WITH FAN HALEN

6 p.m. Enjoy a Van Halen tribute show from The Coach House in the comfort of your own home. Tribute band Van Halen will perform. The event is free and live-stream only. View the show at alerttheglobe.com.

FANDANGO FRIDAY

6-9 p.m. Grab some food and wine, and enjoy some free live entertainment. Fandango Fridays will be held on the second Fridays of the month. Seating is first-come first-serve, but lawn chairs are also welcome. A Stone’s Throw Winery, 29943 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.2063. astonesthrowwinery.com.

Saturday, July 11

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

7-10 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind with some live music on the outdoor patio at Trevor’s. Selly & the Stray will perform. Nicolas Fresard will also perform earlier in the day, from 3 to 6 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

Sunday, July 12

PIPER SUNDAY

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Southern California Uilleann Pipers Club is hosting a Zoom seminar featuring online discussion with guest speakers about Irish piping and music. Mark Redmond will join this session from Ireland. A PayPal donation of $20 is suggested. socalpipers.com.

Tuesday, July 14

SUMMER JUNIOR GOLF CAMP

10 a.m.-noon. Beginner and intermediate classes are for ages 8-16. The camp will go over different aspects of golfing, including fundamentals, full swing, and course management. The cost is $175 per child. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.280.7506. sanjuanhillsgolf.com/calendar.

TUESDAY SKINS GAME

5 p.m. Join in on the fun with nine holes, two-man scramble and weekly prizes. Register online or call the golf shop. Cost is $25 per player, per week. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.1167, ext. 1. sanjuanhillsgolf.com/calendar.

Friday, July 17

FREE LIVE-STREAMED CONCERT WITH THE WHO EXPERIENCE

6 p.m. Enjoy a tribute show to The Who from The Coach House in the comfort of your own home. Tribute band The Who Experience will perform. The event is free and live-stream only. View the show at alerttheglobe.com.

Saturday, July 18

SOUTH OC CARS AND COFFEE

9-11 a.m. South OC Cars and Coffee, dubbed the world’s biggest weekly car meet, attracts a mix of 500-1,000 hypercars, supercars, exotics, vintage, classic, muscle and sports cars, hot rods, rat rods, pickups, 4x4s and motorcycles. New social-distancing guidelines have been put in place, including a requirement that all attendants must wear face masks. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. southoccarsandcoffee.com.

LOW-COST PET VACCINE CLINIC

3:30-5 p.m. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano is offering this clinic. There will be discounted vaccination packages, microchips, physical exams, prescription flea control, fecal exams and diagnostic testing available on site. No appointment needed, and walk-ins are welcome. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano, 32022 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 800.988.8387. vetcarepetclinic.com.