Getting Out: Your Event Planner for Late July and Early August

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1: VIRTUAL FESTIVAL OF THE BUTTERFLIES

10 a.m.-noon. Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens, the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association, and Tree of Life Nursery will hold the 2020 Festival of the Butterflies live online at alerttheglobe.com. The educational event will celebrate butterflies and their native habitats. Goin’ Native’s garden programs support adults with developmental disabilities, senior citizens, military service members, veterans and members of the community. goinnative.net.

San Juan Capistrano organizations are holding the virtual Festival of the Butterflies for 2020. Photo by Brian Park

Friday, July 24

‘CHRISTMAS IN JULY’

6-9 p.m. Enjoy a special “Christmas in July” workshop at AR Workshop. Make a plank wood sign or other item with a special Christmas design. Customize your project with designer paints and non-toxic colors. There will be cookies and Christmas music. Register online. AR Workshop San Juan Capistrano, 31107 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite B2, San Juan Capistrano. 949.482.1362. arworkshop.com/sanjuancapistrano.

Saturday, July 25

COMIC-CON@HOME

10 a.m.-7 p.m. The 2020 San Diego Comic-Con isn’t happening in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so enjoy the virtual Comic-Con@Home. There will be ongoing events at various times, including lectures from authors, entertainment personalities, and gaming industry veterans. No registration is necessary, though you can download and print a badge if you still want some of the traditional convention experience. Event continues Sunday, July 26.

comic-con.org.

FREE LIVESTREAMED CONCERT AT THE COACH HOUSE

6 p.m. Enjoy a Led Zeppelin tribute show from The Coach House in the comfort of your own home. Tribute band Lady Zep will perform. The event is free and on livestream only. View the show at alerttheglobe.com.

Sunday, July 26

LADERA RANCH FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Check out the farmers market and enjoy the food trucks on site. Hosted by the Ladera Rancho Chamber of Commerce. Ladera Ranch Middle School, 29551 Sienna Pkwy, Ladera Ranch. 949.354.2055. laderaranchochamber.org.

‘SWANNER’ SUNDAYS

1-4 p.m. A Stone’s Throw Winery hosts a free admission event on the last Sunday of the month. There will be live entertainment and food available for purchase. A Stone’s Throw Winery, 29943 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.2063. astonesthrowwinery.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

6-9 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind with some live music on the outdoor patio at Trevor’s. Karly Moreno will perform. Matt Akiona will also perform earlier in the day, from 2 to 5 p.m. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

PIPER SUNDAY

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Southern California Uilleann Pipers Club is hosting a Zoom seminar featuring online discussion with guest speakers about Irish piping and music. Tommy Keane will join this session from Ireland. A PayPal donation of $20 is suggested. socalpipers.com.

Friday, July 31

FARMERS MARKET IN SAN JUAN

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the new farmers market in town. Check out the produce, breads, cheeses, artisan craft vendors, and more. The farmers market happens every Friday afternoon. Farmakis Farms, 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.364.1270. farmakisfarms.com.

LIVE MUSIC AT BELLANTE FAMILY WINERY

6-8 p.m. Felisha Dunne will perform. Bellante Family Winery, 23854 Via Fabricante, Mission Viejo. 949.716.6677. bellantefamilywinery.com.

Saturday, Aug. 1

LOW-COST PET VACCINE CLINIC

3:30-5 p.m. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano is offering this clinic. There will be discounted vaccination packages, microchips, physical exams, prescription flea control, fecal exams and diagnostic testing available on-site. No appointment needed, and walk-ins are welcome. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pets Plus San Juan Capistrano, 32022 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 800.988.8387. vetcarepetclinic.com.

Monday, Aug. 3

DANA WEST YOUTH SAILING CAMP

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Spend your summer learning how to sail and making new friends through this youth sailing camp. Enjoy the view and experience on the water in Dana Point Harbor. The camp is held Monday through Friday, and this session runs through Aug. 7. Lunch is provided on Fridays. Cost is $400 per session. Register online. 24601 Dana Drive, Dana Point. 949.661.1185, ext. 5.

Friday, Aug. 7

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.