Getting Out: Your Event Planner for Late March and Early April

EDITOR’S PICK:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7: SOUTH ORANGE COUNTY VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Orange County 5th District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and county agencies invite you to this online job fair. Network with employers, visit virtual booths, and submit your resume. oconestop.com/jobfairs.

Orange County 5th District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett encourages South Orange County residents to check out a virtual job fair being held in April. Photo: Shawn Raymundo.

Friday, March 26

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO GHOST WALK

8-9:30 p.m. Learn about the eerie history of San Juan Capistrano as you walk through the downtown area and near Mission San Juan Capistrano. The walk is hosted by Haunted Orange County. Attendees are asked to meet at the visitor’s information booth by the train tracks. Face masks are required on all tours until further notice. 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 866.446.7803. hauntedoc.com.

Sunday, March 28

LIVE MUSIC AT SWALLOW’S INN

1-5 p.m. Come and enjoy live music again at one of San Juan Capistrano’s most popular spots, but keep in mind this is outdoors only. Doo Wah Riders Band will perform. Cover charge is $5 and includes a food purchase. Swallow’s Inn, 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. swallowsinn.com.

Wednesday, March 31

LIVE MUSIC AT TREVOR’S

6 p.m. Eat some food, grab a drink and unwind listening to live music on the outdoor patio at Trevor’s at the Tracks. Dream Brother will perform. Fun fact: Dream Brother is Kristopher Winrich, the new owner of the nearby Ramos House Café. Trevor’s at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.9593. trevorsatthetracks.com.

